Ambode Lagos State Governor plays tennis with Nigerian star,Oshonaike

Governor Ambode played a short tennis match against Nigerian professional, Olufunke Oshonaike.

Akinwunmi Ambode and Olufunke Oshonaike play Akinwunmi Ambode and Olufunke Oshonaike play tennis at the National Stadium (Pulse)

Ambode Lagos State governor signs Sports Trust Fund, Sports Commission bills into law

Nigerian tennis star Olufunke Oshonaike and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode squared up in a tennis game at the National Stadium on Wednesday, March 1.

The short tennis game happened while Governor Ambode was on an inspection tour of the National Stadium with Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Olufunke Oshonaike and Solomon Dalung play Ambode met Oshonaike while he was on an inspection tour of the National Stadium (Pulse)

After inspecting the indoor basketball tour, Ambode and Dalung made their way to the indoor tennis court where they met Olympian Oshonaike.

Ambode Inspescts National Stadium play Oshonaike was having her tennis training camp when Ambode visited (Pulse)

 

Oshonaike was at the stadium where she was holding her ongoing training camp for kids.

She was practising with some kids when Ambode walked in and after a few seconds of conversation, the governor decided to take off his jacket for a little action.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Solomon Dalung play Solomon Dalung also got in on some action (Pulse)

 

 

Sports Minister, Dalung also played a couple of tennis with Oshonaike.

Oshonaike, 41 is a Nigerian table tennis player. She competed for Nigeria at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Oshonaike started her playing career on a street called Akeju Street in Shomolu, Lagos, in the early 1980s while very young.

