Nigerian tennis star Olufunke Oshonaike and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode squared up in a tennis game at the National Stadium on Wednesday, March 1.

The short tennis game happened while Governor Ambode was on an inspection tour of the National Stadium with Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung .

After inspecting the indoor basketball tour, Ambode and Dalung made their way to the indoor tennis court where they met Olympian Oshonaike.

Oshonaike was at the stadium where she was holding her ongoing training camp for kids.

She was practising with some kids when Ambode walked in and after a few seconds of conversation, the governor decided to take off his jacket for a little action.

Governor Ambode tackles renowned table tennis player, Funke Oshonaike @AkinwunmiAmbode @stevoree @felabankolemoh https://t.co/YXy66R4uEs — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Sports Minister, Dalung also played a couple of tennis with Oshonaike.

Oshonaike, 41 is a Nigerian table tennis player. She competed for Nigeria at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Oshonaike started her playing career on a street called Akeju Street in Shomolu, Lagos, in the early 1980s while very young.