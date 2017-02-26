Tennis Tournament Jack Sock cruises into Delray Beach ATP final

The winner of the Auckland Classic in January won the last seven points of the second-set tiebreaker to seize the victory.

Jack Sock will go for a second ATP title of 2017 on Sunday after vanquishing fellow American Donald Young 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) to reach the final of the Delray Beach Open.

The third-seeded Sock, winner of the Auckland Classic in January, saved the only break point he faced in the match and won the last seven points of the second-set tiebreaker to seize the victory.

He next faces either top-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic or Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro, who met later Saturday.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion who has battled to reestablish himself among the elite after a series of wrist surgeries, toppled defending champion Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

After fitness issues prompted him to skip the Australian Open, Del Potro is playing in his first tournament of 2017 and said he was eager for the challenge posed by the big-serving, hard-hitting Canadian.

"It's going to be a big chance for me," Del Potro said. "He's the favorite and is playing so good, but I want to see how my level is against the top players at this part of the year."

Del Potro and Raonic have split their two prior ATP meetings, but haven't played each other in four years.

