Ted Ligety American skier to undergo back surgery, out for season

American skier Ted Ligety is to undergo back surgery that will rule him out of the rest of the season.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist said he had been suffering from pain since this season's opener in Soelden in October.

"I have been dealing with severe nerve pain down my left leg that has not allowed me to ski at the level that I expect of myself," said Ligety in an Instagram posting alongside a photo of him and his wife on a chairlift enjoying "one last powder day".

"I have seen many doctors and therapists, undergone an array of treatments and therapies to no effect.

"Unfortunately surgery (microdiscectomy) means my season is over and a chance to defend my giant slalom title again at World Champs."

Ligety, 32, is a three-time defending world champion in the giant slalom and also won gold in the event at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He has also racked up 25 victories on the World Cup circuit, all but one in giant slalom.

The choice to undergo surgery, Ligety said, "has been tough to accept especially after last season, but on the plus side hopefully this surgery will alleviate the back issues I have dealt with over the last few years".

"I will be back strong and fast again," the American vowed.