Four will have become two by the time the Six Nations full-time whistles sound at Murrayfield and Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Scotland host Wales and then France travel to Ireland with all four sides knowing that defeat would spell the end of their Six Nations aspirations.

With England the only side to have won their opening two fixtures and hosting a fragile Italy at Twickenham on Sunday, the other four sides in the tournament -- all with a win and a defeat -- know that they must triumph to keep sight of the reigning champions.

"England have taken a flier," said Ireland's New Zealander coach Joe Schmidt.

"Mathematically there is no other way of looking at it. By Saturday evening there will be two teams hanging in there and two who will be scrambling for the minor placings."

Schmidt added: "We're desperately keen to stay alive."

Italy apart, it has been a remarkably competitive tournament so far with the four matches not involving the Azzurri all ending with the defeated team earning a losing bonus point.

And two more nail-bitingly tight encounters are expected on Saturday before Sunday's drama will most likely centre on whether or not England can run up a record Six Nations win -- their 80-23 trouncing of Italy in 2001 remains the current benchmark.

For France, victory in Dublin would mean more than simply the chance to hang onto England's coattails.

Guy Noves's team has come agonisingly close to some major scalps over the last few months only to come up short each time.

Defeats to Australia, New Zealand and England -- the top three sides in the world -- by a combined total of just 10 points have left France feeling more frustrated than proud.

"We have gone close against several big fish but not caught them and we need to hook one of them if we are to progress as a squad," insisted assistant coach Yannick Bru.

A return to France's traditional expansive style of play has at least created excitement amongst the fans following four years of turgid under-achievement during the Philippe Saint-Andre era.

Schmidt for one has been impressed with the new France under Noves.

"Guy seems to have the right mix and the right players," he said. "He is putting the foundations in place and I hope they don't come to fruition on Saturday."

North eyes history

Scotland were mighty impressive in defeating Ireland three weeks ago and led at the start of both halves in Paris before being edged by France.

But they will have to do better at containing returning wing George North than they managed 12 months ago if they are to defeat Wales.

Scotland were right in the match in Cardiff until a brilliant individual try from North 10 minutes from time virtually sealed the win.

It was the start of a remarkable run from North who has scored in five successive Six Nations encounters.

He missed Wales's home loss to England two weeks ago with a dead leg but would make history if he added another score on Saturday, becoming the first player to score in six consecutive matches in the competition.

"I suppose his try against Scotland 12 months ago sums up how he can change games and I'm certain he'll be looking to have a huge influence against Scotland," said Wales' interim head coach Rob Howley.

Ahead of Sunday's match, Italy are not kidding themselves that they might actually win -- they merely want to avoid a repeat of their 63-10 hammering by Ireland two weeks ago.

"We want to give a good account of ourselves at Twickenham and remain competitive for 80 minutes," said fly-half Tommaso Allan.

England have won every one of 22 previous tests against Italy, but scrum-half Danny Care is taking nothing for granted.

"I think they will be disappointed (with their last two performances) and they will come out firing this week," Care told the BBC.