Home > Pulse Sports >

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian :  Tennis star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder

The 35-year-old did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account play

US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account

(AFP/File)

Australian Open All top tennis stars confirmed for tournament
IPTL Federer, Serena skip tourney over India cash crunch
WTA Evert sees post-Serena 'new era' taking shape
WTA Serena Williams withdraws from finals
Angelique Kerber World number one Kerber proud of mental strength
US Open Serena shocked by Pliskova in semi-finals
US Open Pliskova eyes title after Serena Williams shock
US Open Serena reveals 'serious' knee injury

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account.

Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.

"I came home A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance, This time he made it not by chance But by choice, Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes," Williams posted on her account.

A reply from his verified account said: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

The WTA Tour, which Williams has dominated for much of her career, posted a photo of Williams and Ohanian on Twitter with a message of congratulations.

Williams won this year's Wimbledon crown, the 71st singles title of her career, to match Steffi Graf with an Open Era-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, two shy of Margaret Court's all-time record.

She later completed 186 consecutive weeks as world number one, matching Graf for the longest run at the top in rankings history, but she was dethroned from the spot by Angelique Kerber in September.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Record-chasing Chelsea out to stoke title dreamsbullet
2 Gabriel Jesus 'Fearless' youngster tipped for Man City stardombullet
3 Liverpool vs Stoke City Reds come roaring back to demolish Pottersbullet

Sports

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Czech's Tomas Berdych during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on December 29, 2016
Rafael Nadal Former world number one targets three more years
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 18, 2016
Liverpool vs Man City Guardiola, Klopp meet again in Anfield showdown
Leicester City's manager Claudio Ranieri, pictured on November 22, 2016, says, "West Ham is a must-win game"
Leicester vs West Ham Ailing champions face must-win Hammers clash
Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having endured a mini-drought in the autumn, has well and truly put that behind him
Man Utd vs Middlesbrough Mourinho upbeat as he faces old friend Karanka