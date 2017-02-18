2018 World Cup Russia slams BBC World Cup hooligan claims

Russian officials on Friday slammed a BBC documentary warning of a "festival of violence" by hooligans at next year's World Cup in the country as "propaganda" aimed at tarring the event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vladimir Markin, chief of Russia's Football Union (RFU) security committee, decried claims in the BBC documentary of hooligans planning violence at the 2018 World Cup as totally false play

Vladimir Markin, chief of Russia's Football Union (RFU) security committee, decried claims in the BBC documentary of hooligans planning violence at the 2018 World Cup as totally false

(AFP/File)

Luis Suarez Striker says Barcelona capable of historic Champions League comeback
English Premier League Chelsea to hold Costa talks at end of season
FA Cup Jesus absence offers Aguero chance of renaissance
2034 World Cup ASEAN mulling tournament bid - Myanmar
Europa League Ibrahimovic treble downs Saint-Etienne
Jose Mourinho Man United manager slams team's unfocused Europa League win
Arsenal FC Sutton ready to add to Wenger's woes
Chelsea Antonio Conte's side look to avoid Cup savaging by Wolves
FA Cup 'Magic of the Cup' still there for England hero Hurst
Bournemouth FC Football club charged with FA doping rules breach

Russian officials on Friday slammed a BBC documentary warning of a "festival of violence" by hooligans at next year's World Cup in the country as "propaganda" aimed at tarring the event.

"We need to look absolutely soberly at all this -- an information campaign aimed to discredit," Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told the state-run TASS news agency.

"Russia gave security guarantees that were confirmed by the state and will meet its obligations," Mutko, who is also the head of the World Cup organising committee, said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Markin, the chief of Russia's Football Union (RFU) security committee, decried claims in the BBC documentary as totally false.

"This is absolutely a work of propaganda," he told the R-Sport news agency.

"It is designed to make as many English fans as possible refuse to come to the World Cup -- there is no other aim."

The BBC defended itself against the accusations.

"The programme spoke with a number of Russian football firms to understand why they behave the way they do," a BBC spokeswoman said.

"The programme highlights the efforts made by the Russian government and police to tackle the violence of these firms," she said.

The BBC also said that its request to film with Russian police had been declined and that it had not managed to arrange an interview with the World Cup organisers.

The BBC's "Russia's Hooligan Army" aired on Thursday showing Russian fans predicting clashes between supporters -- especially targeting British fans.

"For some it will be a festival of football, for others it will be a festival of violence," one of the hooligans told the BBC.

The British broadcaster spoke to members of the "Orel Butchers", a group of hardcore supporters -- or firm -- of Lokomotiv Moscow who were accused of violence during Euro 2016 in France just over six months ago.

A leader of the firm predicted a crackdown by Russian authorities, telling the BBC: "They will just take down all leaders, all people who are capable of organising anything and just lock them down."

Despite the prospect of tighter rules against hooliganism, the Orel Butchers member said it was "100 percent guaranteed" that some fans in Russia would try to organise violence against England supporters.

Several Russians were expelled from France last year after street battles broke out with England fans in Marseille at Euro 2016.

The violence was celebrated by Russian hooligans in the documentary, with one boasting: "Our guys are more dangerous than special forces."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he was not concerned about violence at the tournament and had faith in Russia's abilities to host the World Cup.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President won't make US college picks as Obama didbullet
2 UEFA Champions League Bayern rout Arsenal 5-1 in fixturebullet
3 Myanmar From Asia's pride to prolonged football slidebullet

Sports

Sutton United's assistant manager Micky Stephens was a pivotal member of the team that knocked Coventry City out of the FA Cup in 1989, in one of the tournament's most celebrated upsets
Micky Stephens Sutton hero of '89 plots Arsenal ambush
President of the Myanmar Football Federation Zaw Zaw (L), chief minister of the Yangon region Phyo Min Thein (2nd L) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino (C) attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the national football academy February 17, 2017
2034 World Cup ASEAN mulling tournament bid - Myanmar
Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte (L) embraces Chelsea's striker Diego Costa (R) during the English Premier League football match against Arsenal February 4, 2017
English Premier League Chelsea to hold Costa talks at end of season
"AFC Bournemouth have been charged in relation to the FA's rules on anti-doping," said a statement issued by the Football Association
Bournemouth FC Football club charged with FA doping rules breach