Liam Williams Saracens swoop for Wales star

Williams has been capped 38 times by Wales and will replace England wing Chris Ashton, who is joining Toulon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wales' wing Liam Williams (2nd right) takes two Argentina players with him on his way to scoring the first Wales try during their rugby union test match in Cardiff on November 12, 2016 play

Wales' wing Liam Williams (2nd right) takes two Argentina players with him on his way to scoring the first Wales try during their rugby union test match in Cardiff on November 12, 2016

(AFP/File)

Chris Robshaw England lose injured flanker for Six Nations
James Haskell Flanker forced off as Wasps edge Leicester
Manu Tuilagi England centre out for the season
Chris Robshaw England flanker faces nervous wait over shoulder injury
Richard Cockerill Former England hooker sacked as director of rugby by Leicester
Manu Tuilagi Leicester centre withdraws from England training camp
Mako Vunipola Vunipola in doubt for Six Nations
Chris Ashton Ashton scores on return to Saracens, Wade stars for Wasps
Lions Tour All Blacks, England hit form with eye on Lions
Rugby Glasgow knock crisis-hit Racing out of rugby's European Cup

Wales international Liam Williams will join Saracens from Scarlets on a three-year contract at the end of the season, the English Premiership champions announced on Monday.

Williams, 25, has been capped 38 times by Wales and will replace England wing Chris Ashton, who is joining Toulon.

"Liam's arrival at Allianz Park next season is fantastic news," Saracens rugby director Mark McCall told the club website.

"He is only 25 years old and has his best years of rugby ahead of him. Liam is arguably one of the most talented backs in Europe, so to have secured his signing is a real coup for the club."

Williams, equally effective at wing or full-back, will now be dependent on a wildcard from Wales head coach Warren Gatland if he is to continue his international career.

The so-called Gatland's Law restricts the number of players the Wales boss can pick from outside the four Welsh regions.

"I am really excited about joining Saracens and having the opportunity to challenge myself in the Aviva Premiership," said Williams.

"The club's reputation speaks for itself and I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career.

"I wouldn't be the player I am without the incredible support from the Scarlets' management, players, back-room staff and passionate supporters.

"I will be giving my all for the remainder of the season and hope to help finish on a high."

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said the Llanelli-based club had "fought hard" to keep Williams but "respect totally" his decision to move on.

"Liam has been an asset to the region and will be missed both on and off the field," Daniels said in comments published on the Scarlets website.

"He will always be a Scarlet and we thank him for his total commitment and passion for the region."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 James Haskell Flanker forced off as Wasps edge Leicesterbullet
2 Top 14 Clermont keep perfect home record in Toulon routbullet

Rugby

Chris Robshaw has made 55 appearances for England
Chris Robshaw England lose injured flanker for Six Nations
Wales' winger George North scores a try during the Six Nations match against England in March 2016
George North World Rugby spares Northampton over player's head injury
Leicester's center from England Manu Tuilagi (C) has been bedevilled by injury over the past few years
Manu Tuilagi England centre out for the season
France's flanker Charles Ollivon grabs the ball in a line out during the rugby union Test match between France and New Zealand on November 26, 2016, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris
Charles Ollivon Toulon flanker doubt for Six Nations opener