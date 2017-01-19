Euro Champions Cup Saracens face Toulon amid scramble for Euro champions

Defending champions Saracens will host three-time winners Toulon in a mouth-watering pool decider in European Champions Cup action on the weekend, when the remaining four of the eight teams advancing to the quarter-finals will be decided.

Saracens were held 22-22 at Scarlets last week, an injury-time Chris Ashton try converted by Owen Farrell sneaking the draw.

Toulon, the 2012-15 champions, stayed in the hunt for top-spot in Pool 3 with a bonus-point home triumph over Sale, meaning it all comes down to Saturday's Allianz Park showdown.

"We're glad to get the two points because it's a tough place to come," Ashton said of the draw in Llanelli.

"We've got Toulon now, we like to play in those games and hopefully we can get the win."

Alex Lozowski was the main provider for Saracens from the unfamiliar full-back role in the absence of Alex Goode, added: "Toulon are a big team in Europe and they're coming to our ground.

"We have to have to win to make sure we go through so it's a huge game."

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal was left in no doubt how important the 27-15 victory over Sale was.

"It was crucial to take the five points, it allows us to have our destiny in our own hands," said Boudjellal, who has spent millions attracting some of world rugby's leading players to Toulon.

"Now we must win at Saracens. We'll travel there without any complexes. They're champions of Europe? We've been that three times!"

Toulon's recently-installed English coach Mike Ford added: "We all know what work remains to be done. We're going to the European champions with our fate in our hands."

Going into the final round of group matches, Munster (Pool 1), Leinster (Pool 4) and Clermont (Pool 5) have all qualified along with Saracens (Pool 3).

That is not to say there is nothing to play for. Those teams that have already qualified are playing to top their respective pools to guarantee a home draw in the quarter-finals.

Besides them, there are still four places up for grabs in the last eight and there are at least seven teams fighting for the right to be bracketed among the elite clubs in Europe.

Munster, through to the last eight of the tournament for a record 16th time, will guarantee themselves a home quarter with victory over misfiring Racing 92 at their fortress Thomond Park ground.

If Glasgow (14 points) manage to beat Leicester, well beaten by Racing last week, at Welford Road, they will book their ticket to the quarter-finals as a best runner-up for the first time.

However, a losing bonus point for the Scots could possibly be enough depending on how results pan out elsewhere.

A fifth success of their campaign, at Castres, would also guarantee free-scoring Leinster another Irish home quarter.

Both Montpellier (11 pts), who are at home against Northampton, and Castres (10pts) are still in the running for a best runner-up spot from Pool 4 depending on results elsewhere.

There is a similar story in Pool 5, where Top 14 leaders Clermont are in pole position.

The French team host Exeter (11pts), who remain in contention for a best runner-up spot along with Bordeaux-Begles (10pts), who travel to Ulster.

In Pool 2, Wasps (17pts) will be favourites to win at Zebre and secure their place in the knockout stage.

Wasps had a Dan Robson try at the death to thank as they snatched a 17-14 triumph over four-time champions Toulouse last week.

"The pool is still alive, even Toulouse have something to play for," said Wasps captain Joe Launchbury.

"We're excited about the challenge and we know this win (over Toulouse) won't mean anything if we don't go out to Italy and win." Pool 2 leaders Connacht (18pts) travel to Toulouse (14pts) for a game that promises to be a Round 6 classic.

A victory for Connacht and it's straightforward: the Irish province will be in the quarter-finals for the first time. But a win for Toulouse will leave officials reaching for their calculators.