Charles Ollivon Toulon flanker doubt for Six Nations opener

The 23-year-old will be out of action for up to five weeks with an ankle injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France's flanker Charles Ollivon grabs the ball in a line out during the rugby union Test match between France and New Zealand on November 26, 2016, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris play

France's flanker Charles Ollivon grabs the ball in a line out during the rugby union Test match between France and New Zealand on November 26, 2016, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris

(AFP/File)

Test Series France opt for Trinh-Duc at fly-half for Samoa
Test Series Lopez to start at fly-half for France against All Blacks
France name unchanged XV to take on Australia
Chris Ashton Ashton scores on return to Saracens, Wade stars for Wasps
Rugby Glasgow knock crisis-hit Racing out of rugby's European Cup
Rugby Wasps, Montpellier score Champions Cup wins
Eddie Jones No one owns an England rugby union shirt
Rugby Union Noa Nakaitaci makes France squad to prepare for Six Nations

France international flanker Charles Ollivon could miss the start of the Six Nations after picking up an injury with club side Toulon at the weekend.

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal told AFP the 23-year-old would be out of action for up to five weeks with an ankle injury.

"It's not very serious," added Boudjellal after Ollivon was stretchered off during his side's 17-11 win at Racing 92 on Sunday.

The injury was not a fracture, as initially feared, but the former Bayonne player will miss the France team's training session outside Paris on January 22.

And he could also be sidelined for France's Six Nations opener against holders England in Twickenham on February 4.

Ollivon arrived in Toulon in the summer of 2015 and has five caps for France.

France coach Guy Noves will name his 30-man squad on January 18 or 19.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Charles Ollivon Toulon flanker doubt for Six Nations openerbullet
2 Chris Robshaw England flanker faces nervous wait over shoulder injurybullet
3 Keegan Hirst Gay rugby player says he thought of suicide before...bullet

Rugby

Leicester Tigers' director of rugby Richard Cockerill said he was sad to be leaving, insisting he was the right person for the job
Richard Cockerill Former England hooker sacked as director of rugby by Leicester
England's Manusamoa Tuilagi (L) recently spent two months on the sidelines with a groin problem
Manu Tuilagi Leicester centre withdraws from England training camp
England's prop Mako Vunipola (L) is tackled by France's hooker and captain Guilhem Guirado during the Six Nations international Rugby Union match between France and England March 19, 2016
Mako Vunipola Vunipola in doubt for Six Nations
Saracens' wing from Chris Ashton chases the loose ball during the European Rugby Champions Cup rugby union match between Saracens and Oyonnax at Allianz park in north London on December 19, 2015
Chris Ashton Ashton scores on return to Saracens, Wade stars for Wasps