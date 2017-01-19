Bryan Habana Winger seeks contract renewal at Toulon

RC Toulon's South African winger Bryan Habana has helped the club to two European titles and the Top 14 championship since he joined in 2013 play

South African winger Bryan Habana is in talks to extend his contract with French Top 14 club Toulon, the player said Wednesday.

Habana said he hoped to stay at the three-time European champions but nothing had been decided as yet.

"I am in talks with (club president) Mourad (Boudjellal) and the club and it is not decided yet but I hope it will be done between now and the end of January, beginning of February," he said.

"I have loved the last three and a half years. I love the club, the town is very beautiful and I have made a lot of friends. We have won a lot of titles as well."

Habana, 33, has helped the club to two European titles and the Top 14 championship since he joined Toulon in 2013.

