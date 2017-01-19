Bryan Habana Winger seeks contract renewal at Toulon

Habana said he hoped to stay at the three-time European champions but nothing had been decided as yet.
Habana said he hoped to stay at the three-time European champions but nothing had been decided as yet.
"I am in talks with (club president) Mourad (Boudjellal) and the club and it is not decided yet but I hope it will be done between now and the end of January, beginning of February," he said.
"I have loved the last three and a half years. I love the club, the town is very beautiful and I have made a lot of friends. We have won a lot of titles as well."
Habana, 33, has helped the club to two European titles and the Top 14 championship since he joined Toulon in 2013.