Rudy Gay Kings's forward out for season with ruptured Achilles

Gay was hurt in the third quarter of the Kings' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Rudy Gay of the Sacramento Kings reacts at the end of the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on March 9, 2015

An MRI exam on Thursday confirmed the Sacramento Kings' fears that forward Rudy Gay ruptured his left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the NBA season.

Gay was hurt in the third quarter of the Kings' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Kings said Gay would have surgery in the near future, but did not specify a date.

The injury likely means Gay's playing days with the Kings are over. His contract runs through the 2017-18 season, but it has a player option after this season.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Gay is expected to exercise that option and sign with another team after this season.

He is being paid $13.3 million this season.

Gay's potential free-agent status is now complicated by the injury.

Gay, 30, arrived in Sacramento via a trade with the Toronto Raptors in December of 2013.

