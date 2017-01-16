Rafael Nadal Pain-hit Spaniard not giving up on Grand Slam dream

He said he hadn't played without pain for years but that he remained optimistic of challenging for big titles again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open, in Melbourne, on January 14, 2017 play

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open, in Melbourne, on January 14, 2017

(AFP)

Rafael Nadal Tennis star praises new generation, old foe Federer
Australian Open 'Sir Andy' looks to banish tennis blues
Australian Open Five men to watch at the tournament
Rafael Nadal Fishing can wait for fired-up Spaniard
Brisbane International Milos Raonic downs Rafael Nadal to reach semis
Qatar Open Murray, Djokovic through to semi-finals
Brisbane International Milos Raonic sets up Nadal clash
Brisbane International Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Australian Open Nadal hopes schedule change brings success
Australian Open Murray, Djokovic face testing draws

Rafael Nadal on Sunday revealed his battle against chronic pain but said he was hopeful of keeping his Grand Slam career alive as he launches his partnership with new coach Carlos Moya.

Injury-hit Nadal, 30, said he hadn't played without pain for years but that he remained optimistic of challenging for big titles again.

When asked if he was free of pain and injuries, the Spaniard smiled ruefully and said: "I am not injured, no. Pain-free is a long time ago."

Nadal hasn't reached a Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 but after lengthy discussion with his long-time coach, his uncle Toni Nadal, he hired fellow Spaniard Moya in December.

"I am not a person who takes decisions like this," Nadal said, clicking his fingers. "I need to talk. More than anything, you know, my uncle is my coach.

"He is a person that is decisive in my career, so I need to talk with him before taking any of these decisions. I will never take a decision like this if Toni is not happy with it."

Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) speaks with his coach Carlos Moya during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open, in Melbourne on January 15, 2017 play

Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) speaks with his coach Carlos Moya during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open, in Melbourne on January 15, 2017

(AFP)

He added: "He's (Moya) a person that I practised with during almost all my career since I was 15 until he retired... It's not a big deal, no? He is close to my house. He lives in Mallorca, too."

Nadal, the current world number nine, plays Germany's Florian Mayer in the first round on Tuesday and is seeded to meet top-rated teenager Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Last year, Nadal lost in the first round at Melbourne Park to compatriot Fernando Verdasco. But he said he wouldn't be playing if he didn't think he had a chance of lifting the trophy.

"If I don't believe that I can be competitive -- and when I say 'competitive', it's fighting for the things that I fought for during the last 10 years -- I will be probably playing golf or fishing at home," he said.

"I am being honest about this. If I am here it's because I believe... I can fight for the things that really motivate me."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China linkbullet
2 English Premier League Pep Guardiola rocked as Everton crush...bullet
3 AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon as Cup of Nations beginsbullet

Sports

Michael Beasley (R) of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Mike Dunleavy of the Atlanta Hawks during their NBA game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 15, 2017
NBA Dunleavy settles in at Atlanta, Raptors batter Knicks
Venus Williams of the US celebrates her victory against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017
Australian Open Venus not in Melbourne for 'kicks and giggles'
Shanghai SIPG paid Chelsea 60 million euros for Brazilian midfielder Oscar (C)
Chinese Super League FA to cut foreign football player numbers on pitch
Simona Halep goes out to Shelby Rogers on day one of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne
Australian Open Out-of-sorts Halep becomes first major casualty