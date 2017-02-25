Premier League 'Indiana' Ibrahimovic comes, sees and conquers

Having spectacularly exploded doubts about his age since joining Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic approaches Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton seeking a second triumph of the season at Wembley Stadium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best," said Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently play

"People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best," said Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently

(AFP/File)

Europa League Spurs stunned as Gent springs huge shock
Barcelona Club legend wants Marseille to have 'soul' of 90s success
Craig Shakespeare Leicester caretaker manager takes unwanted role as pantomime villain
Mourinho League Cup glory key to manager's United revolution
Gianni Infantino FIFA chief meets Zimbabwe's Mugabe
Europa League United draw delights Rostov in last-16
Ligue 1 Comeback man Le Bihan fires Nice to victory
Scottish Premiership Slumping Rangers beaten again
Mourinho Man Utd coach won't let emotion cloud Rooney decision
Sevilla v Real Betis Spanish clubs divided in two by unique derby passion

Having spectacularly exploded doubts about his age since joining Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic approaches Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton seeking a second triumph of the season at Wembley Stadium.

The 35-year-old made his first official United appearance at Wembley in August's Community Shield against Leicester City, a towering late header giving him the 29th trophy of his career.

He returns having confirmed that early promise with a further 23 goals in 35 games and having done more than any other player to keep Jose Mourinho's side on course for success on four fronts.

"People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best," Ibrahimovic said recently.

"Wherever I went I won, so I am like Indiana Jones."

Famed for his larger-than-life 'Zlatan' persona, Ibrahimovic has not disappointed English football fans, his provocative soundbites including a claim that his critics have been made to "eat their balls".

But while the Swede was always expected to provide regular material for Britain's tabloid headline-writers, his impact on the pitch has taken many by surprise.

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his first official United appearance at Wembley in August's Community Shield against Leicester City, a towering late header giving him the 29th trophy of his career play

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his first official United appearance at Wembley in August's Community Shield against Leicester City, a towering late header giving him the 29th trophy of his career

(AFP/File)

Having gorged on silverware during a four-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic, it was felt, would struggle to adapt to the break-neck pace and cut-troat competitiveness of the Premier League.

Instead he has thrived, scoring at a rate not seen since Robin van Persie's time at Old Trafford and keeping United in contention for glory in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

In helping to restore belief within a squad besieged by negativity under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, he has even earned comparisons with Eric Cantona, catalyst supreme of the Alex Ferguson era.

'Unbelievable'

"I think there's similarities because of that confidence they have in their own ability and the goals that they have scored," says former United midfielder Ryan Giggs.

"It didn't faze Eric or Ibrahimovic, coming to United and being the number-one player.

"Even when they are playing well and getting all the adoration, they don't get carried away.

"It's their job and you can see that he is a good professional. He is always fit and at his age to play centre-forward and to produce the goals he is producing is unbelievable."

Whereas he strolled all over the pitch during his PSG days, Ibrahimovic has streamlined his game in England, relying more on his formidable aerial prowess and penalty-box nous.

His first United hat-trick, in last week's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne, was bereft of the usual Ibrahimovic sheen, his goals coming via a deflected free-kick, a tap-in and a dubious self-won penalty.

A key element in his successful adaptation, and to United's renaissance in general, has been his burgeoning relationship with fellow star signing Paul Pogba.

The pair quickly found the same wavelength and Pogba is forever looking for his number nine with lofted balls over the top of opposing defences.

The France midfielder has supplied five assists since returning from Juventus and all have been for Ibrahimovic, a formula seen most recently in last weekend's 2-1 FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

"I knew that (Ibrahimovic) would be a very important player for us," Mourinho said at Ewood Park.

"I knew that for sure. One more goal, one less goal, but I knew that the contribution would be massive for us."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lawrie McMenemy Manager backs Southampton to trim Zlatan down to sizebullet
2 Champions League Vardy goal gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeatbullet
3 Rooney I'm staying at Manchester United says strikerbullet

Sports

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is set to miss five games after picking up the hamstring injury
La Liga Real blow as Varane sidelined
Manchester's United players celebtrate after Henrikh Mkhitaryan (centre) scored in the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne, on February 22, 2017
Europa League Man Utd draw delights Rostov in Europa League last-16
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery has scored nine league goals in the last two-and-a-half seasons
Bundesliga Ribery fit for Bayern bench - Ancelotti
With one win and one defeat Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said the side were "desperately keen to stay alive" in the Six Nations by beating France in Dublin
Six Nations England's rivals set for staying alive battles