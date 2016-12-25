Home > Pulse Sports >

Premier League :  Anger the spur for ailing champions Leicester

Premier League Anger the spur for ailing champions Leicester

The Premier League champions hope subsequent performance can turn around a season that has left them flirting dangerously with the relegation scrap

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Angry exchanges in the Leicester dressing room at Stoke City helped inspire a second half performance that saw them fight back from 2-0 down with 10 men to claim a 2-2 draw play

Angry exchanges in the Leicester dressing room at Stoke City helped inspire a second half performance that saw them fight back from 2-0 down with 10 men to claim a 2-2 draw

(AFP/File)

Jamie Vardy Leicester appeal striker's red card
Portugal Euro champions seal 2016 as year of the underdog
Leicester City Leicester in dock over stormy scenes at Stoke
Premier League Sterling sinks Arsenal to reignite Manchester City
Jamie Vardy Leicester striker suspended for three games after red card
Jamie Vardy Striker's three-match ban 'unfair', says Leicester chief

Leicester City host Everton on Monday hoping inspired words from the players can transform a season, not just a match.

The week has revealed how angry exchanges in the dressing room at Stoke City last Saturday helped inspire a second half performance that saw them fight back from 2-0 down with 10 men to claim a 2-2 draw.

Now the Premier League champions hope those irate words, and the subsequent performance, can turn around a season that has left them flirting dangerously with the relegation scrap -- only three points separate them from third from bottom Sunderland.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said: "Every now and then, if something needs to be said, I'll happily say it.

"I was very emotional and very irate at the time and had some things that I wanted to get off my chest.

"I wasn't the only one -'a lot of people spoke. We've got a dressing room with a lot of leaders in there so we had a good chat and decided that this wasn?t the way the game was going to go."

Manager Claudio Ranieri said he welcomed the players speaking frankly.

"It is important that everybody reacts," said Ranieri.

"Sometimes players speak, sometimes there are leaders on the pitch and it's important they are linked very well together."

Ranieri added it could prove to be the pivotal moment of their campaign.

"Yes, it could be our turning point but we have to show it in the next three games," said Ranieri.

Leicester will have to cope without striker Jamie Vardy, who is suspended for three games after being sent off against Stoke play

Leicester will have to cope without striker Jamie Vardy, who is suspended for three games after being sent off against Stoke

(AFP/File)

"In the dressing room there was a fantastic atmosphere.

"The players believed they could get back and they were right.

"You can't repeat that because there are some moments that are very particular moments that you can't recreate, but of course the players must understand that the next games are very important for us.

"Always I encourage my players to speak."

Ranieri will have to cope, however, without striker Jamie Vardy, who is suspended for three games after being sent off against Stoke, whilst defenders Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs will also serve one-match bans against Everton.

And midfielder Danny Drinkwater is still a doubt with a calf injury.

'Ross needs to improve'

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits he is uncertain whether Ross Barkley will go on to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Barkley has been tipped for greatness with club and country ever since he burst on to the scene as a raw teenager five years ago.

Ross Barkley is an uncertain quantity as the midfielder suffers a dip in form which has seen him lose his place in the England squad and be dropped to the bench by Everton play

Ross Barkley is an uncertain quantity as the midfielder suffers a dip in form which has seen him lose his place in the England squad and be dropped to the bench by Everton

(AFP/File)

The midfielder's attributes as a player have seen him favourably compared to the likes of Paul Gascoigne and Michael Ballack.

But Barkley -- considered fortunate not to be sent off in the Merseyside Derby last Monday for a brutal foul on Jordan Henderson -- has suffered a dip in form this season which has seen him lose his place in the England squad and be dropped to the bench by Koeman.

The Dutchman offered a tentative reply when asked if there was a concern Barkley might never scale the heights for which he seemed destined.

"I am not sure, I am not sure,"Koeman said.

"Ross needs to improve to be the player that maybe everyone expected when he was 18 or 19.

"I had the same stories in Holland with players who, when they were 16 or 17, they were too good in the academy.

''They didn't really have competition but because they were stronger or they were a better player than the rest.

"But then they step up a level and everyone is strong, everybody is a good player, and still you need to make a difference. And that is more difficult."

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leicester City Leicester in dock over stormy scenes at Stokebullet
2 Joey Barton English midfielder charged with football bettingbullet
3 NFL Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slatebullet

Sports

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on December 24, 2016
American Football Raiders lose Carr as Texans, Falcons, Giants reach playoffs
The brunt of the criticism over Arsenal's flawed recent performance has fallen on Mesut Ozil who has produced two sub-par performances
Premier League Ozil and Arsenal look to bounce back after mini-slump
Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match against Sunderland December 14, 2016
Premier League Conte, Guardiola brace for Boxing Day football baptisms
England's prop Mako Vunipola (L) is tackled by France's hooker and captain Guilhem Guirado during the Six Nations international Rugby Union match between France and England March 19, 2016
Mako Vunipola Vunipola in doubt for Six Nations