Pochettino Manager on the rise as Tottenham aim high against Everton

After refusing to rule out a move to Barcelona, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has an opportunity to show why he is so highly regarded when his Premier League title chasers face Everton on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
With Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announcing that he will step down at the end of the season, Pochettino (pictured) found himself named as a potential candidate to take charge of the Catalan club play

With Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announcing that he will step down at the end of the season, Pochettino (pictured) found himself named as a potential candidate to take charge of the Catalan club

(AFP/File)

Mourinho Coach laments Man United's lack of cutting edge
FA Cup Aguero ends drought in City cup romp
Pele Legend's son freed pending appeal of money laundering conviction
US Soccer New policy demands players to stand for anthem
Luis Enrique Coach to leave Barcelona at end of season
Bundesliga Dortmund demand German Cup minnows switch pitch
Italian Cup Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile give Lazio edge over Roma
Wenger Under-fire coach no regrets over Sanchez gamble
Gareth Bale Wales star sees red for first time in Madrid career
Scottish Premiership Celtic go 27 points clear at the top

After refusing to rule out a move to Barcelona, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has an opportunity to show why he is so highly regarded when his Premier League title chasers face Everton on Sunday.

Pochettino, who coached Barca's city rivals Espanyol between 2009 and 2012, has emerged as one of the most respected young managers in Europe following his impressive work with Southampton and now Tottenham.

With Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announcing this week that he will step down at the end of the season, Pochettino found himself named as a potential candidate to take charge of the Spanish club.

"I saw. It's a big list, 100 names," Pochettino said. "That's the business I know very well.

"I understand that business, that my name will be on a list."

The Argentine's approval ratings would climb even higher, and possibly persuade Barca's power brokers that he is the man for their coveted job, if he can coax a serious title charge from Tottenham in the final months of the season.

Currently 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, Pochettino's second placed side could close the gap on the Blues, who travel to West Ham on Monday, with a victory at White Hart Lane this weekend.

While Pochettino signed a five-year contract with Tottenham last year, it would be hard for him to resist the lure of managing Lionel Messi and company at the Nou Camp.

But for now, he is more than happy developing Tottenham's prodigies Harry Kane and Dele Alli and, ideally giving Chelsea a run for their money after failing to catch Leicester in last season's title race.

"I understand I am at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Tottenham is one of those," Pochettino said.

"We are in a position where you can see we play good football, an exciting team with very good players, but it's normal we call the attention of the rest of the clubs, of football people around the world.

Harry Kane celebrates a hat-trick and his 100th club goal as Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City at White Hart Lane on February 26, 2017 play

Harry Kane celebrates a hat-trick and his 100th club goal as Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City at White Hart Lane on February 26, 2017

(AFP/File)

"We are one of the exciting teams to watch. I don't think about being flattered. We are part of that business and our name appears on the list."

Special moment

Pochettino has a slight concern over the fitness of Toby Alderweireld, who came off with a groin strain in last weekend's 4-0 win over Stoke, but Kane, who sustained a knee injury in that fixture while scoring a hat-trick -- his third in his last nine appearances -- should be fit to feature.

Tottenham have won their last 10 matches at White Hart Lane, in what is set to be their final season at the ground while their new stadium is completed next door and Pochettino wants them to harness the stadium's atmosphere to help see off Everton.

"I think we feel a very special moment every time that we play at White Hart Lane, the energy is special," Pochettino said.

"The fans are unbelievable. Every time we play there, we feel a special moment. That is one of the keys of our good performances and results."

Everton's nine-match unbeaten run in the league is likely to come under threat in north London.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes described Tottenham's attack as the most dangerous they have faced in the league, but Everton manager Ronald Koeman is confident his side can do better.

"That's an easy answer if you lose 4-0. I saw the game. We will defend differently than they did," Koeman said.

"In the first half Stoke had two big chances to score a goal but you need to stop the strengths of Tottenham.

"They have really good offensive football in the team, but they will have those types of questions also about how Everton will play."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Ibrahimovic denies elbow on Bournemouth's Mingsbullet
2 Jakson Follmann Brazilian crash survivor goalie takes first new stepsbullet
3 Bundesliga Leipzig slip off German title pace after drawbullet

Sports

"It will be a difficult game. We all know the difficulty of derbies," said Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte ahead of their match against West Ham United
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager wary of Carroll on return to West Ham
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Barcelona's forward Neymar (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match against Celta de Vigo March 4, 2017
Messi Forward's brace makes Barcelona believe, Benzema leads Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Nancy March 4, 2017
Edinson Cavani Uruguayan footballer drags Paris Saint-Germain past Nancy, Nice down Dijon
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against Arsenal March 4, 2017
Liverpool Reds punish Wenger's gamble, Ibrahimovic in dock