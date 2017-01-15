Pep Guardiola Manager won't blame Manchester City flops after drubbing

City's wretched effort at Goodison Park condemned Guardiola to the heaviest league defeat of his glittering managerial career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) greets Everton boss Ronald Koeman ahead of their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017 play

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) greets Everton boss Ronald Koeman ahead of their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017

(AFP)

Antonio Conte Manager keeps Costa's China syndrome 'in house'
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon
English Premier League No Costa, no problem as Chelsea down Leicester
Mauricio Pochettino Spurs in better shape for title challenge - Manager
English Premier League Returning Barton stars as Burnley beat Saints 1-0
English Premier League Crouch key as Stoke see off sorry Sunderland
Antonio Conte Chelsea FC coach dismisses talk of Costa bust-up
English Premier League Sanchez rounds off Arsenal romp over limp Swansea
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon as Cup of Nations begins
Joel Matip Defender out for Liverpool amid Cameroon confusion

Pep Guardiola refused to blame his humiliated Manchester City stars after they crashed to a dismal 4-0 defeat against Everton on Sunday.

City's wretched effort at Goodison Park condemned Guardiola to the heaviest league defeat of his glittering managerial career.

But, publicly at least, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss wasn't angry with his expensively assembled team and he insisted the chastening afternoon could have gone differently if City had taken their early chances.

"We created enough chances in the first half to score. After what happened we were not able to score and Everton had one chance and scored," Guardiola said.

"They scored straight after half-time and that is tough mentally for the players.

"The consequence of the game is an example of many that has happened this season. It is football.

"In football you sometimes don't need to do many things to score. They arrive once and score a goal."

City's fourth defeat in their last eight league games leaves them trailing 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, with even a top four finish suddenly far from certain.

It is a far cry from the hype that greeted Guardiola's arrival in the close-season and the plaudits that followed City's success in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Guardiola acknowledged City must improve, but he claimed it was mostly bad luck that had led to his team's problems.

"Of course we can do better. It is normal to live these kind of situations sometimes," he said.

"It is awful for my players. It is not today it is almost all the season and it is tough for the players to handle that situation.

"I said to the players be positive because they have made fantastic things in this season but didn't always get what we deserve. I think all managers can say this, though."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China linkbullet
2 Elise Mertens Athlete wins WTA Hobart International finalbullet
3 AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon as Cup of Nations beginsbullet

Sports

Andy Murray is looking to avoid becoming the first man in the post-1968 Open era to lose six Grand Slam finals at the same major
Andy Murray Athlete takes aim at Australian Open jinx
Bordeaux-Begles flyhalf Ian Madigan (left) is tackled by Clermont lock Sebastien Vahaamahina during their European Champions Cup clash in Bordeaux on January 15, 2017
Rugby Clermont into European Champions Cup quarters as Saracens draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) shakes hands with defender Joel Matip at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, on October 1, 2016
Joel Matip Defender out for Liverpool amid Cameroon confusion
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool on January 15, 2017
English Premier League Pep Guardiola rocked as Everton crush Manchester City