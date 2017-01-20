Pep Guardiola Bravo and I should take share of blame for City's woes

Last Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at Everton saw City drop 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has seen his side slip 10 points off the pace in the Premier League play

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has seen his side slip 10 points off the pace in the Premier League

(AFP/File)

Gabriel Jesus Man City complete transfer from Palmeiras
Yaya Toure Midfielder rejected huge China offers -- reports
Yaya Toure Midfielder talks up Manchester City title chances despite points gap
Premier League Guardiola concedes defeat in title race
Premier League Five things we learned from this week's round of matches
English Premier League City thrashed by Everton, Ibrahimovic rescues United
Pep Guardiola Manager won't blame Manchester City flops after drubbing
English Premier League Pep Guardiola rocked as Everton crush Manchester City
Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker, Guardiola in late night meeting over future
Premier League Chelsea won't dwell on Costa, Spurs plan City misery

Pep Guardiola admitted on Friday that he and under-fire goalkeeper Claudio Bravo must shoulder their share of responsibility for Manchester City's disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Last Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at Everton saw City drop 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, a state of affairs hardly anticipated when Guardiola arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the close season.

Bravo, signed from Barcelona to replace England's Joe Hart in August, has received a large amount of criticism for his shaky performances and Guardiola's decision to sign him has been widely questioned.

"You've got to accept it. It's the manager's job, the player's job, so accept it," Guardiola told a press conference ahead of Saturday's home game with in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

"We have to do well in both boxes and be stronger. We will be stronger in front, be stronger in back. I expect more from him and from myself too.

"But our position is not about the goalkeeper. It would be easy for me if it were about that."

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been criticised for his performances since joining the club play

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been criticised for his performances since joining the club

(AFP/File)

City hope they will receive a boost from the arrival of £27 million ($33.3 million, 31.2 million euros) Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who has completed the paperwork over his transfer from Palmeiras.

Although the move was agreed prior to the beginning of the Premier League campaign, the 19-year-old was only officially registered to play for his new club this week.

While Guardiola believes the teenager has a great career ahead of him, the City manager does not want to raise expectations.

"He is fit, he is ready to be involved in the squad," said Guardiola. "He is a young player, 19, so we cannot think he will solve our problems.

"He will help us. He will have all the time to get involved. It will be easier if he could have arrived at the beginning of the season. Now is the middle with not too many training sessions.

"He has quality. All the strikers try to help us and Gabriel is going to help us now. He is going to help us because he is young. We are patient. He is going to create his career here."

'Fight for everything'

Guardiola also spoke about a dinner meeting he held with star striker Sergio Aguero and his representatives in Manchester this week, which was caught by photographers.

Aguero is understood to have signed a contract extension a year ago that ties him to the club until 2020 although, strangely, no announcement was made at the time.

Now, with City struggling for form and Aguero not looking at his lethal best, reports have surfaced suggesting City might be prepared to sell their talismanic striker.

Guardiola, however, said the meeting was only a social event and that Aguero's future was not discussed.

"No. We didn't speak about the contract," he said.

"He has already a long contract here. He has a lot of money and wanted to invite his coach to have dinner. That is what it is."

Despite another turbulent week in his new job, Guardiola insisted he has no regrets about taking the City role and is still relishing the challenge of transforming the club into a European force.

"The expectations are what it is because of my past," said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

"What I can say is I am very happy in Manchester, feel very welcome and well treated and want to fight for everything."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sex Abuse Over 200 football clubs 'impacted' in scandalbullet
2 Maracana Top Rio football stadium in disrepair as firms quarrelbullet
3 Bradley Wiggins British cycling great confused with Chelsea Manningbullet

Sports

German fans react after their side beat Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final
Euro 2024 Germany to apply to host tournament
Schalke's Cameroonian defender Joel Matip reacts during a Bundesliga match against Darmstadt 98 in Gelsenkirchen on August 22, 2015
Klopp Liverpool not being treated fairly over Matip
Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic
AFCON 2017 Micho, the 'soldier and servant of African football'
Ghana coach Avram Grant attends a press conference in Port-Gentil, Gabon, on January 16, 2017
AFCON 2017 Ghana coach says injury rules unfair amid pitch concerns