Clermont's Argentinian fly-half Patricio Fernandez will be out of action for up to 10 weeks after picking up a thigh injury, the Top 14 leaders said Tuesday.

Fernandez was injured in Saturday's 26-20 defeat by Toulouse, and will "not resume competition before March", Clermont said.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a lot of game time with Clermont this season, starting seven games in the Top 14 and three in the European Champions Cup.