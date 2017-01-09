Vendee Globe Thomson surges after Le Cleac'h

Frenchman Le Cleac'h coaxed his Banque Populaire to a pitiful average speed of just four knots over the last day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Imoca monohull Hugo Boss, skippered by Alex Thomson, off the Kerguelen Islands during the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yacht race on November 30, 2016 play

The Imoca monohull Hugo Boss, skippered by Alex Thomson, off the Kerguelen Islands during the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yacht race on November 30, 2016

(VENDEE GLOBE/AFP/File)

Thomas Ruyant Vendee sailor limps to N.Zealand after collision
Vendee Globe Sailor limps for New Zealand after collision
Vendee Globe Rivals extend yacht race battle
Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h sets new speed record
Vendee Globe Alex Thomson takes back lead
Vendee Globe Smashed teeth on 'hell of a night' on high seas

British sailor Alex Thomson moved to within 77 miles of Armel Le Cleac'h on Monday as the Vendee Globe race leader wallowed in the Doldrums.

Frenchman Le Cleac'h coaxed his to a pitiful average speed of just four knots over the last day as he endured painfully light winds around 250 miles north of the Equat Banque Populaire or.

Thomson, on the other hand, racked up an average speed of nine knots in the same time, the Welshman pulling back a deficit of more than 100 miles over the weekend.

Thomson, who failed to finish in 2004 and 2008, had seen his Hugo Boss yacht come within 68 miles of Le Cleac'h before fading slightly by 0800GMT Monday as the Frenchman managed to find some wind.

Another Frenchman, Jeremie Beyou (Maitre Coq), was meanwhile hanging on in third 567 miles off the pace, with Le Cleac'h still more than 2,800 miles from arrival.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NBA Clippers back on track with fourth straight winbullet
2 Manfred Moelgg Italian ends eight-year win drought at FIS World Cupbullet
3 Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball player named MVP of WNBAbullet

Sports

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers moves the ball upcourt against P.J. Tucker #17 of the Phoenix Suns
NBA Grizzlies hold off Jazz, Warriors rebound from loss
An Indian craftsman works on unfinished cricket bats in a factory in Meerut, some 70kms north-east of New Delhi
India Bat makers say there’s no stopping big hitters
Japan'sSara Takanashi soears in the air on January 7, 2017 in Oberstdorf
Sara Takanashi Dominant ski jumper doubles up in Oberstdorf
Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, pictured in 2013, will be the new defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns
NFL Cleveland Browns hire Williams to overhaul defense