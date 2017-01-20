Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h foils Thomson, wins in record time

The 39-year-old got the better of his titanic duel with British rival Alex Thomson to cross the finish line at Les Sables d'Olonne.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h celebrates victory in the Vendee Globe solo round the world yacht race at Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on January 19, 2017 play

French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h celebrates victory in the Vendee Globe solo round the world yacht race at Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on January 19, 2017

(AFP)

Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h closes in on record victory
Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h braced to shatter Thomson's bid
Vendee Globe Armel Le Cleac'h holding off Alex Thomson as finish nears
Vendee Globe Thomson smashes speed mark to close on lead
Vendee Globe Thomson surges after Le Cleac'h
Thomas Ruyant Vendee sailor limps to N.Zealand after collision
Vendee Globe Sailor limps for New Zealand after collision
Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h sets new speed record
Vendee Globe Alex Thomson takes back lead
Vendee Globe Rivals extend yacht race battle

French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h won the Vendee Globe solo round the world yacht race on Thursday in a record time.

The 39-year-old got the better of his titanic duel with British rival Alex Thomson to cross the finish line at Les Sables d'Olonne at 15:37GMT after 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea.

Le Cleac'h smashed the previous record set by his compatriot Francois Gabart in 2013 of 78 days 2hr 16 min by almost four days.

Thomson, Le Cleac'h's main rival since the maritime odyssey began on November 6, is expected to arrive at the France Atlantic coast port later Thursday over 100 nautical miles behind.

After crossing the finish line Le Cleac'h, his voice breaking with emotion, told French television: "I'm finding it hard to take on board what's happened, the last few days were very intense, it's amazing.

"I wanted to win so much, every metre was difficult. This is a dream."

Le Cleac'h's state-of-the-art Banque Populaire yacht was accompanied on its triumphant return by a flotilla of dozens of small boats with a helicopter beaming live television pictures hovering overhead.

French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h gives a thumbs-up sign as he arrives at the finish line of the Vendee Globe solo round the world yacht race off Les Sables d'Olonne, western France, on January 19, 2017 play

French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h gives a thumbs-up sign as he arrives at the finish line of the Vendee Globe solo round the world yacht race off Les Sables d'Olonne, western France, on January 19, 2017

(AFP)

A huge crowd lined the coast braving icy but sunny conditions to accord the jubilant but exhausted navigator a hero's welcome on dry land.

Le Cleac'h, who has led the gruelling race for the last month and a half and who was shadowed by Thomson ever since passing Cape Horn, was tasting Vendee Globe glory for the first time after finishing runner-up in the last two editions.

"I had the feeling everything including the weather was against me, but I stuck to the job and had lots of support.

"I didn't think about victory until last night."

"I had to keep going right to the finish line, at one stage Alex got to within 40 miles to me.

"He's a very tough rival," added the father-of-two, his boat invaded by family, friends and support crew.

While Le Cleac'h was savouring finally ascending sailing's 'Everest', Thomson, dogged by mechanical problems on his Hugo Boss boat, will have to wait another four years for a fresh tilt at becoming the first non-French winner of the Vendee Globe.

Gerard Vaillant, who taught Le Cleac'h at the National Institute of Applied Sciences (Insa) in the Breton city of Rennes, said his former student had "a huge heart and enormous courage".

French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h celebrates on his Imoca monohull after crossing the finish line of the Vendee Globe solo around the world sailing race, on January 19, 2017 off Les Sables d'Olonne, western France play

French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h celebrates on his Imoca monohull after crossing the finish line of the Vendee Globe solo around the world sailing race, on January 19, 2017 off Les Sables d'Olonne, western France

(AFP)

Vaillant said: "When he was studying at Insa in 1999 he dreamed of being a professional skipper at the Vendee Globe. He is one of that handful of people who have given themselves the means of accomplishing their dreams," added the 53-year-old, who brandished a banner along with his wife reading "Bravo Armel and thanks" at the finish line.

"We're really buzzing and it was very emotional seeing him arrive and pass the virtual finish line. We'll be celebrating accordingly," he promised.

Le Cleac'h was first to have a "small dinner" Thursday evening with his wife, two children and close family, his elder brother Gael said.

Le Cleac'h became the seventh winner -- all French -- of the coveted event first staged 28 years ago.

On his way to second place Thomson, only the second Briton to finish runner-up after Ellen MacArthur in 2001, set a new record of distance sailed in 24 hours of 536.81 nautical miles.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cricket Mushfiqur Bangladesh blow for second New Zealand Testbullet
2 American Football Brutal workout injuries highlight US college...bullet
3 Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h braced to shatter Thomson's bidbullet

Sports

England's Ronnie O'Sullivan plays a shot during his first round match against China's Liang Wenbo during the Masters Snooker tournament at Alexandra Palace in London, on January 15, 2017
Masters 2017 O'Sullivan to play Fu after sinking Robertson
New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017
Monte Carlo Fan dies after Paddon's crash
Bradley Wiggins was confused with Chelsea Manning, formerly Bradley, by the highly-respected Sky News broadcaster Adam Boulton
Bradley Wiggins British cycling great confused with Chelsea Manning
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during their game against the Golden State Warriors January 18, 2017 in Oakland, California
NBA Westbrook snubbed for Curry, Harden as All-Star starter