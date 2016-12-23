Tina Maze :  Ski champion confirms home retirement date

Double Olympic champion Tina Maze will end her career on home snow at the January 7 Zlata Lisica race after resolving difference with local ski authorities, her lawyer said Thursday.

The 33-year-old who stormed to downhill and giant slalom gold at Sochi had been planning to retire in front of her fans at this venue but had been involved in a struggle over an appearance fee with Slovenian ski officials.

"Tina wished with all her heart to end her career on home snow, she is pleased that she will be able to do it in front of her fans in Slovenia," Maze's lawyer Damijan Terpin told a press conference.

The dispute started earlier this month when the Slovenian Federation (SZS) said the four time world champion had demanded a 90,000 euros ($96,000) top up fee to race in the national squad colours.

The Federation said it could not pay Maze the fee since it would "seriously hamper the collaboration with its sponsors and, consequently, its finances."

Maze's coach Andrea Massi rejected the accusations as false and claimed he had proposed only unofficially to the SZS that its sponsors "compensated" Tina Maze for her participation with a sum of about 15,000 euros.

The compromise reached on Thursday will allow Tina Maze to take part in the competition wearing her own outfit -- which she, as a champion, is entitled to use -- but with no sponsors' adds at all.

Terpin said Maze's starting position at the race, based on the International Ski Federation's (FIS) ranking, would be 31 or 32 but added "we have started a procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to improve it considerably" based on health problems she has had over the last year.

Maze announced in October she was ending her skiing career claiming she lacked the motivation and energy to continue competing but said she would attend a last farewell race at her homeland's Zlata Lisica.

Maze, just one of six skiers to have won races in the sport's five disciplines, said she would work as a commentator for television.