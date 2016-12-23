Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Tina Maze :  Ski champion confirms home retirement date

Tina Maze Ski champion confirms home retirement date

Maze announced in October she was ending her skiing career claiming she lacked the motivation and energy to continue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Slovenia's Tina Maze announced in October she was ending her skiing career due to lack of energy and motivation to continue competing play

Slovenia's Tina Maze announced in October she was ending her skiing career due to lack of energy and motivation to continue competing

(AFP/File)

Tina Maze 'Unmotivated' ski champion ends career
Tina Maze Double Winter Olympic champion to take year out of FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup
FIS World Cup Mikaela Shiffrin on the brink of third consecutive slalom title
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Lindsey Vonn secures super-G title
Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn reclaims FIS downhill title in Meribel
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Anna Fenninger and Tina Maze set for critical downhill at Meribel
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Tina Maze out to extend advantage in Bansko
FIS World Championships Tina Maze: Gold in ladies' Alpine combined at FIS World Championships
Tina Maze takes FIS Alpine World Ski Championships gold
Tina Maze eyeing giant slalom win in FIS World Cup event in Kuhtai

Double Olympic champion Tina Maze will end her career on home snow at the January 7 Zlata Lisica race after resolving difference with local ski authorities, her lawyer said Thursday.

The 33-year-old who stormed to downhill and giant slalom gold at Sochi had been planning to retire in front of her fans at this venue but had been involved in a struggle over an appearance fee with Slovenian ski officials.

"Tina wished with all her heart to end her career on home snow, she is pleased that she will be able to do it in front of her fans in Slovenia," Maze's lawyer Damijan Terpin told a press conference.

The dispute started earlier this month when the Slovenian Federation (SZS) said the four time world champion had demanded a 90,000 euros ($96,000) top up fee to race in the national squad colours.

The Federation said it could not pay Maze the fee since it would "seriously hamper the collaboration with its sponsors and, consequently, its finances."

Maze's coach Andrea Massi rejected the accusations as false and claimed he had proposed only unofficially to the SZS that its sponsors "compensated" Tina Maze for her participation with a sum of about 15,000 euros.

The compromise reached on Thursday will allow Tina Maze to take part in the competition wearing her own outfit -- which she, as a champion, is entitled to use -- but with no sponsors' adds at all.

Terpin said Maze's starting position at the race, based on the International Ski Federation's (FIS) ranking, would be 31 or 32 but added "we have started a procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to improve it considerably" based on health problems she has had over the last year.

Maze announced in October she was ending her skiing career claiming she lacked the motivation and energy to continue competing but said she would attend a last farewell race at her homeland's Zlata Lisica.

Maze, just one of six skiers to have won races in the sport's five disciplines, said she would work as a commentator for television.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2016 Notable sports deaths that happened this yearbullet
2 2018 Asian Games, Tokyo 2020 Old clashes with new as Indonesian...bullet
3 Pulse List 2016 5 sports scandals of the yearbullet

Sports

Quarterback Carson Wentz's 152-yard pass and a touchdown helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the New York Giants
NFL Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
Carmelo Anthony is harshly criticized in former coach George Karl's new memoir for lacking "commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy"
George Karl Former NBA coach rips 'user' Anthony in new book
Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr is second placed on the all-time NHL points list
Jaromir Jagr Panthers star moves into second on all-time NHL points list
Shaquille O'Neal (R) is honored by former teammate Alonzo Mourning as the Heat retire his number 32 jersey
Shaquille O'Neal Heat retire star's number 32 NBA jersey