Test Series South Africa reach 392 despite 6 wickets for Sri Lanka's Kumara

South Africa's Quinton De Kock (right) celebrates reaching his century in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on January 3, 2017 play

Quinton de Kock made his third Test century and Lahiru Kumara took six wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 392 on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.

The innings ended when fast bowler Kumara took his sixth wicket with the last ball before lunch. Kumara, 19, who had not taken more than two wickets in an innings in his previous two Test matches and three other first-class games, finished with six for 122.

De Kock took his score from 68 overnight to 101, made off 124 balls with 11 fours, before edging Kumara to wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal.

Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj put on 40 for the ninth wicket before Philander became 19-year-old Kumara's fifth victim, edging a drive to Chandimal. The same combination accounted for last batsman Kagiso Rabada.

Chandimal earlier caught nightwatchman Kyle Abbott off the bowling of left-arm spinner Rangana Herath. Chandimal did not keep wicket on the first day because of a fever -- although he fielded throughout the day.

Kusal Mendis, Chandimal’s substitute, held three catches on Monday as the pair shared seven wicketkeeping catches, one more than the Sri Lankan Test record.

Maharaj, batting at number 10 for South Africa, made 32 not out.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

