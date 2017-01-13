Scientific Award IPC opens nominations for 2017

The award started in 2005 to promote and encourage more study and “enhance the quality of work’’ in the field.

Toronto will host the world's leading sports science conference focusing on parasport in 2017.

Toronto will host the world's leading sports science conference focusing on parasport in 2017.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has opened nominations for the 2017 IPC Scientific Award, scheduled to hold in September’s VISTA Conference in Toronto, Canada.

An online portal, Insidethegames on Friday said that the biennial award recognised the work of academic researchers for their contributions to research in the field of sports for persons with impairment.

According to the portal, IPC Medical and Scientific Director, Peter-Van-de-Vliet, says the award started in 2005 to promote and encourage more study and “enhance the quality of work’’ in the field.

“The biennial Paralympic Scientific award allows the Paralympic community to honour someone for their exceptional performance and contributions to the Paralympic Movement.

“At Each edition, the quality of nominations improves massively and I am sure that this year’s winner will once again raise the bar in terms of research,’’ it said.

The statement added that the 2015 edition was presented to Canadian Jennifer Mactavish in recognition of her role in the re-inclusion of athletes with an intellectual impairment into the Paralympic programme.

“Mactavish is the dean of the Yeates School of Graduate Studies at Ryerson University, Canada,’’ it added.

It said that the Canadian also served as the leading member of the joint IPC and International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS).

The statement noted that the joint body provided the framework for the “Eligibility Classification Research’’ project.

The project eventually led to 120 intellectually impaired athletes competing at London 2012 after a 12 year absence in athletics, swimming and table tennis.

The portal disclosed that IPC members, governing board members, sport technical committees, standing committees and councils could now all submit nominations ahead of the deadline on Feb. 24.

The award will be presented at VISTA 2017 which will take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23.

Around 300 of the world’s leading sports scientists, sport medicine practitioners, classifiers, coaches, athletes and sport administrators are expected to attend.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

