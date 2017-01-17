Pascal Wehrlein Sauber snap up F1 driver

Swiss-based Sauber announced Monday that German Pascal Wehrlein will complete the team's driver line-up for the 2017 Formula One world championship.

"I am very delighted at being a part of the Sauber F1 Team for the upcoming Formula One Season," said Wehrlein, 22.

"It is a new challenge in a new team, and I am really excited and looking forward to this new adventure. Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field and to score points on a regular basis."

Wehrlein, who will be teamed up alongside fellow driver Marcus Ericsson, raced in Formula One last season for Manor. Finishing 16th in his first Grand Prix in Australia, he scored his first points in Austria with a 10th-placed finish and went on to complete the season in 19th position overall.

He cut his teeth in karting before progressing to the DTM, the German Touring Car Masters, which he won in 2015.

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said: "Pascal has shown his talent throughout his career – in single seater racing as well as in the DTM.

"Last year in his rookie Formula One season, he proved his potential by scoring one point in the Austrian GP in Spielberg.

"There is surely more to come from Pascal, and we want to give him the chance to further grow and learn at the pinnacle of motorsport. I am confident Marcus and Pascal will form a solid combination for 2017."

