NFL Jags stick with Marrone as coach, hire Coughlin as exec

The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted Doug Marrone from interim head coach to the full-time job and hired NFL veteran Tom Coughlin as executive vice president on Monday.

The team also signed general manager Dave Caldwell to a two-year contract extension as they put a leadership team in place aimed at improving on their dismal 3-13 showing in the just-ended season.

Marrone is the fifth full-time head coach in team history, following Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey and Gus Bradley, who was sacked on December 18 after the Jaguars dropped their ninth straight.

Marrone, a former Buffalo Bills head coach, was promoted from assistant to interim head coach and the Jaguars went 1-1 in their last two games of the season under his guidance.

Coughlin was Jacksonville's first coach when the Jaguars entered the league as an expansion team in 1995. He held that position until 2002, and in 2004 became the coach of the New York Giants.

Coughlin resigned from that post on January 4, 2016, having guided the Giants to two Super Bowl titles.

Under Coughlin, the Jaguars posted a 68-60 record with four straight postseason appearances from 1996-1999, including two trips to the AFC Championship Game.

"I am honored to welcome Tom Coughlin back to Jacksonville, where winning was customary under his leadership," Jacksonville owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I know he expects the same in his return to head our football operations, and that's good news for us and Jaguars fans everywhere.

"I am particularly enthused to introduce Doug Marrone as our new head coach. Doug is a strong football man in every respect and offers us qualities that will serve us well in all facets of the team, from the meeting rooms to game day and much more. The results will speak for themselves in time, but with Tom coming in to join Dave and Doug, there is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars are a stronger football team today."