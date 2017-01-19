NFL Atlanta's Ryan, Oakland's Mack take top awards

Ryan was chosen the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia play

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia

(Getty/AFP/File)

2024 Olympics Los Angeles eyes two-stadium opening ceremony
NFL Green Bay stun Cowboys, Steelers top Chiefs in playoff battle
NBA Statistics make game more 'beautiful', says TV chief
NFL Jags stick with Marrone as coach, hire Coughlin as exec
NFL Packers, Steelers advance with home playoff romps
NFL Cleveland Browns hire Williams to overhaul defense
Pittsburgh Steelers Brown apologizes for posting coach's rant
San Diego Chargers NFL club confirm move to Los Angeles

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who directed the NFL's highest-scoring attack, and Oakland defensive end Khalil Mack took top awards in media voting announced Wednesday.

Ryan, who led the Falcons with club records in passing yards and touchdowns, was chosen the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

When the Falcons host Green Bay in a playoff showdown Sunday, Ryan will try to lift Atlanta into the Super Bowl for only the second time, the Falcons having lost to Denver in the 1999 edition of the NFL championship spectacle.

Mack, who matched an NFL record with quarterback sacks in eight consecutive games, took Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Ryan, in his ninth NFL season, completed 373 of 534 passes (a club record 69.9 percent of his throws) for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

The Falcons produced a one-season club record 540 points in this campaign and went 11-5 to claim a first-round playoff bye.

Ryan, who set an NFL record by completing touchdown passes to 13 different receivers this season, threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-20 victory over Seattle last weekend.

Mack, in his third NFL campaign, had 77 tackles and 11 sacks this season for the Raiders. He also intercepted a pass, defelcted four other throws, forced five fumbles and recovered three fumbles.

In a 35-32 home victory over Carolina, Mack became the first NFL player since 2009 with an interception, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and touchdown in a single game.

The Raiders lost 27-14 at Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cricket Mushfiqur Bangladesh blow for second New Zealand Testbullet
2 American Football Brutal workout injuries highlight US college...bullet
3 Formula One Liberty Media shareholders approve acquisition of...bullet

Sports

French's driver Sebastien Ogier and his co-pilot Julien Ingrassia steer their Ford Fiesta WRC on January 18, 2017 in Gap, southeastern France, during the shakedown of the 85rd Monte-Carlo Rally, the opening stage of the WRC world rally championship
Sebastien Ogier New look Frenchman out for five in a row
Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give the US firm control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights
Formula One FIA validates F1 '$8 billion' takeover
French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h poses aboard his class Imoca monohull 'Banque Populaire', ahead of the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yachting race, on October 31, 2016
Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h closes in on record victory
Australia's Caleb Ewan (R) from team Orica, seen after his victory in stage three of the Tour Down Under cycling race, from Glenelg to Victor Harbour near Adelaide, on January 19, 2017
Tour Down Under Ewan star sprints to stage three win