NBA :  Westbrook's triple-double fuels Thunder

It was his 15th triple-double of the season and his sixth of the campaign to be achieved through only three quarters.

  Published:
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots a foul shot during a game against the Miami Heat on December 27, 2016 in Florida play

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots a foul shot during a game against the Miami Heat on December 27, 2016 in Florida

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Russell Westbrook's 52nd career triple-double powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 106-94 NBA victory over the Heat in Miami.

Westbrook scored 29 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and handed out 11 assists, securing a triple-double with 6:40 to play in the third period.

It was his 15th triple-double of the season and his sixth of the campaign to be achieved through only three quarters.

Going into Tuesday's four games, the rest of the league had 18 triple-doubles this season.

When he pulled down a rebound in the third quarter to reach double-digits in three statistical categories, he joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to record 30 triple-doubles in a calendar year -- that total stretching back to the latter part of last season.

Robertson remains the only player to average a triple-double over a complete season, which he did in the 1961-62 campaign.

Along with Westbrook's dominance, Oklahoma City out-scored the Heat 58-32 in the paint. Thunder center Enes Kanter of Turkey scored 19 points and big man Steven Adams of New Zealand added 15.

The Thunder also had 16-4 advantage in fast-break points and out-rebounded the Heat 46-32.

The Heat, playing without injured Goran Dragic, Josh McRoberts and Dion Waiters, were led by Josh Richardson, who matched his career high of 22 points.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

