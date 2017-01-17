NBA Statistics make game more 'beautiful', says TV chief

It can look like a tsunami of statistics, but live tracking of every bounce and shot that has become a mark of the NBA has made it a more "beautiful game", according to the executive who introduced the technology.

Steve Hellmuth, NBA Entertainment executive vice-president for media operations and technology, told AFP that tracking had been a revolution for the sport and has changed strategies used by the 30 teams.

Courtside cameras at every NBA stadium capture shots, assists, rebounds, even the territory that a player covers.

Coaches and fans can now assess how effective a shot or a defence strategy is.

Hellmuth, speaking on the sidelines of the Leaders Meet Innovation conference in London, said tracking is a boon to players and watchers.

"Tracking statistics have contributed to a more beautiful game," he said.

"They have highlighted the value of the catch and shoot three point shot which is eight-to- 10 percent better than catch and dribble.

"In fact it is the most valuable shot in NBA and that's what the stats say.

"Thus you will see players whipping it round the perimeter and finding the player whose feet are set for the shot.

"The next best shot is the rebound on a three point shot but it is random 50-50 no advantage to offence or defence.

"Contrast that with midrange jump shot which is two points. You have a player between you and the basket and my chances of gathering a rebound have diminished greatly."

Hellmuth, a former top manager at Major League Baseball, said the statistics derived from tracking allows teams to put on a more crowd-pleasing game.

"It has definitely revolutionised the game no question as it has clearly informed the strategy of the teams," said Hellmuth, who was in town on the same day the Denver Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers in London.

"For instance the dribble and drive three point shots has opened the game up.

"Because with three point shots you have to come out and cover and allows the other team to drive.

"It has become better and more fluid. Stats definitely contributed to that."

Hellmuth, who said tracking works equally effectively for defence as offence, basketball works well with an optical system.

"It is all done optically which is the wonderful thing of basketball," said Hellmuth.

"The ball is a unique object.

"With the players, the system can see colour of jerseys but occasionally when players come together we lose association and have to retag the players."

Hellmuth, who was a robust lock when he played rugby union at college, said he is looking to develop tracking further.

"Football does it and NFL has a system while ice hockey is thinking about a system," he said.

"We stuck with optical as it works for us and could lead to motion capture because we're heading towards arms, hands and feet but it won't be right away.

"If they have a chip great because I'll double check it but I'll never stop tracking."

Hellmuth, who found the combination of an art history degree at Princeton University and working in the theatre has helped his career making sport more dramatic, said the idea for tracking had emanated first from an Israeli company Sportview.

"Five teams started pursuing it (tracking) and Sportview looked the best opportunity.

"But (the then) NBA Commissioner David Stern said lets level the playing field as it is always the idea in NBA that everyone has same chance.

"We didn't want some teams having it and others not."

The statistics avalanche is now established and from the 2017-18 season will be sent to legal betting companies in 80 countries around the world outside the United States.