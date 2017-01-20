NBA All-stars James, Irving lead Cavs over Suns

James scored 21 points, matching his season-high with 15 assists and grabbing nine rebounds to fall one shy of a triple-double.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving celebrated being named NBA all stars by combining for 47 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 118-103 rout of the Phoenix Suns.

James, who led all players in fan voting, and Irving were named Eastern Conference all-star starters for the game on February 19 in New Orleans.

James scored 21 points, matching his season-high with 15 assists and grabbing nine rebounds to fall one shy of a triple-double.

Irving scored 26 points as Cleveland jump-started their offense, winning just their second game in the last five.

It will be Irving's second start and fourth all-star appearance in six years, while James will become the fifth player in NBA history to appear in at least 13 all-star games.

Tyson Chandler scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Suns after missing one game with stomach problems.

Eric Bledsoe tallied 22 points and nine assists, while Devin Booker had 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Suns, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Cleveland led by 21 late in the first half and were never really threatened by a Suns team with the worst record in the Western Conference.

Kevin Love missed the game with a sore back. Love was considered a game-time decision after he missed the second half of Monday's loss to Golden State.

James Jones started in place of Love and scored 14 points.

The Cavaliers broke out of their shooting funk to make 19 three-pointers. They committed just 12 turnovers while passing for 29 assists.

