Martellus Bennett, Donald Trump Player won't join NFL Patriots in visiting US President

Bennett told the Dallas Morning News he would not be involved in the usual honor ceremony from the US President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots makes a catch against Deji Olatoye of the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017 play

Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots makes a catch against Deji Olatoye of the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

Eugenie Bouchard Canadian has a date after losing Super Bowl tweet bet
Super Bowl Tom Brady stands alone after epic
Super Bowl Brady fairytale as Patriots fightback win title
Tom Brady Hunt for NFL star's prized Super Bowl jersey
NFL League says concussions fell 11.3 percent in 2016
NFL Cowboys' Garrett takes coaching honor
NFL Raiders file application for move to Las Vegas
Andrew Luck Colts quarterback undergoes shoulder surgery
NFL Atlanta's Ryan, Oakland's Mack take top awards
Pittsburgh Steelers Brown apologizes for posting coach's rant

If the New England Patriots receive the traditional Super Bowl winner's invitation to the White House, tight end Martellus Bennett won't be involved in the visit to see Donald Trump.

Bennett told the Dallas Morning News he would not be involved in the usual honor ceremony from the US President, all-but certain given Trump's public support of the Patriots and star quarterback Tom Brady.

"I'm not going to go," Bennett said. "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

Bennett's tweets in the wake of the controversial travel ban against seven majority-Muslim countries imposed by Trump before being halted by a US judge spoke of inclusion and love trumping hate.

"Be the change you wish to see in the world," Bennett tweeted. "If you want a world full of hate be hateful. If you want a world full of love be loving. America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness."

He also tweeted: "If we plant seeds of awesomeness and love that's what we will grow. If we plant seeds of ignorance and hate that's what we will grow. Planting seeds is the easiest part of growing a garden tending to it and weeding that garden is the hard work."

Bennett said he is unconcerned about possible punishment for a Trump snub from Patriots owner Bob Kraft or Tom Brady, both friends and supporters of Trump.

"I'm not really worried about that," said Bennett. "I'm not worried about it at all."

Politics are not a locker room topic for the Super Bowl champions, Bennett said.

"You just don't bring that to work," he said. "We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Super Bowl Brady fairytale as Patriots fightback win titlebullet
2 Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Boult knocks Australia for six as New Zealand...bullet
3 Super Bowl Tom Brady stands alone after epicbullet

Sports

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrate winning Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017
Super Bowl NFL TV ratings miss records but fourth all-time
Rodman was known for his tattoos, body piercings and dyed hair during a 14-year career that saw him winning titles with Detroit and Chicago Bulls
Dennis Rodman Five-time NBA champion convicted over crash
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 140-135 win over the Washington Wizards in an NBA thriller
NBA LeBron jaw-dropper, Irving's grit spark Cavs thriller win
Los Angeles is vying with Budapest and Paris to host the Summer Olympics in 2024, having held them twice before
Donald Trump US President says he has helped LA 2024 Olympic Games bid