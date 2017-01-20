Lindsey Vonn Ski queen hopes to hit top speed in Garmisch

The 32-year-old Vonn had to be content to finish 13th in the downhill at Altenmarkt, Austria, last weekend.

US ski queen Lindsey Vonn is looking to kick-start her season after a disappointing comeback

US ski queen Lindsey Vonn is looking to kick-start her season after a disappointing comeback

Racing Kitzbuehel set for showcase downhill

US ski queen Lindsey Vonn returns to her happy hunting ground of Garmisch-Partkenkirchen for this weekend's women's World Cup races looking to kick-start her season after a disappointing comeback.

The 32-year-old Vonn had to be content to finish 13th in the downhill at Altenmarkt, Austria, last weekend as she safely negotiated her return from a broken arm.

She will be competing in Saturday's downhill and Sunday's super-G races in the Bavarian Alps.

The four-time overall World Cup winner earned the last of her 76 World Cup victories on Garmisch's Kandahar course when she won last year's downhill race.

She has won six times in Garmisch, either in super-G, downhill or slalom, but was tenth in Thursday's first training run, 2.57secs slower than leader Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria.

Vonn, who has appealed to the International Ski Federation (FIS) to ski in a men's World Cup race next year, was pleased with a solid return in Altenmarkt, but wants to go faster.

Austria's Ramona Siebenhofer competes in the FIS Alpine World Cup Women Alpine Combined in Val d'Isere, French Alps, on December 16, 2016 play

Austria's Ramona Siebenhofer competes in the FIS Alpine World Cup Women Alpine Combined in Val d'Isere, French Alps, on December 16, 2016

It was her first World Cup race for nearly a year, in tricky conditions, and she needs 10 more wins to equal Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86.

"The weekend went really well, I am happy with my comeback," Vonn said in a video posted to her Twitter account.

"Maybe I could have skied a little faster, but all in all I was happy to be racing.

"I'm getting ready now for Garmisch, Germany. I need a few more days of training and I think my speed will be back.

"I'm happy, smiling and looking forward to going fast again."

Switzerland's Lara Gut, last season's overall winner, is second in both the World Cup's downhill standings and the overall table.

The Swiss won two super-G races at the start of the season and is a name to watch in Garmisch, along with Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec who won last month's Val d'Isere downhill.

Stuhec was seventh in Thursday's training run with Gut twelfth.

Gut, 25, is in good form, despite lagging 315 points behind overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin, the US slalom expert.

After a month devoted almost entirely to technical events, which are almost over, there are 12 speed races yet to come in which Gut can make up the difference, starting with the two races in Garmisch.

