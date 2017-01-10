Jordan Clarkson Lakers guard fined $15,000 by NBA for swipe at Dragic

The league said in a statement that Clarkson's fine stemmed from his "forearm above the shoulders" to Dragic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Los Angeles Lakers Jordan Clarkson (R) has been fined $15,000 for elbowing, using his "forearm above the shoulders" play

The Los Angeles Lakers Jordan Clarkson (R) has been fined $15,000 for elbowing, using his "forearm above the shoulders"

(GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File)

NBA Evolution of 3-point shots sparks record scoring
NBA Grizzlies hold off Jazz, Warriors rebound from loss
NBA Clippers back on track with fourth straight win
NBA Embiid, Covington lift 76ers over Nets for 10th win
NBA Nene nails game-winning free throws for Rockets
NBA Cavalier heroes LeBron, Irving lead All-Star voting

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 for elbowing Miami Heat Guard Goran Dragic in a game, the NBA said Monday.

The league said in a statement that Clarkson's fine stemmed from his "forearm above the shoulders" to Dragic.

Both players were ejected from the Lakers' 127-100 win over the Heat on Friday.

Clarkson used his forearm to shove Dragic to the court as they tangled in the lane. He said Dragic shoved him as well, elbowing him in the stomach, a charge Dragic denied.

"I thought it was going to be worse to be honest with you," Clarkson said of the punishment. "But it is what it is. Got to get past it."

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was fuming over his player's ejection.

"It's really shameful, disgraceful that Goran Dragic got thrown out of that game," Spoelstra said. "Gets an elbow to his face, somebody that wants to fight, knocks him down on the ground and just a bailout, shameful, disgraceful ejection."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Vendee Globe Thomson surges after Le Cleac'hbullet
2 Sara Takanashi Dominant ski jumper doubles up in Oberstdorfbullet
3 NBA Grizzlies hold off Jazz, Warriors rebound from lossbullet

Sports

England one-day cricket captain Eoin Morgan answers questions during a press conference in Mumbai, on January 9, 2017
Eoin Morgan Englishman resumes as England's limited overs cricket captain
Russell Westbrook (L) scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 109-94
NBA Westbrook's Thunder roll over Bulls, Davis paces Pelicans
Doug Marrone has been appointed head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a promotion from his previous interim head coach role
NFL Jags stick with Marrone as coach, hire Coughlin as exec
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder could be the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double over a season
NBA Evolution of 3-point shots sparks record scoring