Jordan Clarkson Lakers guard fined $15,000 by NBA for swipe at Dragic

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 for elbowing Miami Heat Guard Goran Dragic in a game, the NBA said Monday.

The league said in a statement that Clarkson's fine stemmed from his "forearm above the shoulders" to Dragic.

Both players were ejected from the Lakers' 127-100 win over the Heat on Friday.

Clarkson used his forearm to shove Dragic to the court as they tangled in the lane. He said Dragic shoved him as well, elbowing him in the stomach, a charge Dragic denied.

"I thought it was going to be worse to be honest with you," Clarkson said of the punishment. "But it is what it is. Got to get past it."

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was fuming over his player's ejection.

"It's really shameful, disgraceful that Goran Dragic got thrown out of that game," Spoelstra said. "Gets an elbow to his face, somebody that wants to fight, knocks him down on the ground and just a bailout, shameful, disgraceful ejection."