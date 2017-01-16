WWE 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73

Snuka died after a long battle with stomach cancer that saw him undergo surgery to remove part of his stomach and his lymph nodes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka died on Sunday, January 16 at the age of 73.

Snuka was an entertaining figure in WWE, credited with introducing the high-flying style of wrestling to the WWE.

He died after a long battle with stomach cancer that saw him undergo surgery to remove part of his stomach and his lymph nodes.

He was given just six months to live before his death on Sunday, just days following his acquittal for the 1983 murder of his ex-girlfriend Nancy Argentino.

The WWE issued a statement of condolence to his family, friends and well-wishers.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has passed away," the statement reads.

Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

 

"WWE extends its condolences to Snuka's family, friends and fans.”

His former colleagues and other wrestlers have taken to social media to also send their condolence messages.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly,” actor and wrestler Dwayne Wayne wrote on Twitter.

 

“Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP,” Jim Ross wrote.

 

RIP Superfly. Only love HH,” WWE icon Hulk Hogan wrote.

 

 A native of Fiji, Snuka wrestling in the 1970s before joining WWE, then known as World Wrestling Federation in 1982.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996. 

