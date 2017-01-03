Jean Vuarnet Olympic downhill champion dies

French skier Jean Vuarnet, the Olympic downhill gold medallist in 1960 who gave his name to an exclusive brand of sunglasses, has died at the age of 83, his family announced Monday.

Born on January 18, 1933, in Tunis, Vuarnet claimed gold in the US resort of Squaw Valley, becoming the first Olympic champion on metal skis.

He was also credited with developing the "egg" position racers adopt for a better aerodynamic profile.

Vuarnet, who won downhill bronze in the 1958 world championships, went on to help develop the Avoriaz ski resort, opened in 1964 as part of the famed "Portes du Soleil" ski area that links 12 French and Swiss resorts.

Later a coach to the Italian team and vice-president of the French federation, Vuarnet's life took a turn for the worse when his wife Edith and youngest son Patrick were among 16 members of the Order of the Solar Temple cult who committed suicide in 1995.