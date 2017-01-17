India starts building world's biggest cricket stadium

Officials said a new stadium in the city of Ahmedabad would be able to welcome 110,000 people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The new cricket ground will be built on the site of the recently demolished Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, which was demolished in 2015 play

The new cricket ground will be built on the site of the recently demolished Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, which was demolished in 2015

(AFP/File)

Test Series Williamson fires New Zealand to stunning win over Bangladesh
World Cup Pakistan, Windies in 2019 scramble
Ross Taylor Batsman eyes record of late batting mentor Crowe
Eoin Morgan Englishman resumes as England's limited overs cricket captain
India Bat makers say there’s no stopping big hitters
Cricket Warner smashes ton before lunch in Aussie run spree
Dean Elgar Batsman battles his way to career-best against Sri Lankans
Cricket New Zealand Weigh workload worries ahead of ODI series
Cricket Fast, open race ahead for Sydney-Hobart
Alastair Cook England skipper as captain of ICC team of year

India has started building the world's biggest cricket stadium that will accommodate 110,000 spectators and cost around $100 million.

Since the capacity of Kolkata's Eden Gardens was reduced as part of a major rebuilding project, Melbourne Cricket Ground has held the title of the sport's largest stadium with seating for around 100,000.

But speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday in western Gujarat state, officials said a new stadium in the city of Ahmedabad would be able to welcome 110,000 people.

Gujarat Cricket Association vice president Parimal Nathwani put the overall cost of the project at seven billion rupees, saying the venue would house other facilities.

"The stadium will have 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, a clubhouse and an Olympic-size swimming pool," Nathwani was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

The complex, to be built over the next two years, will also have three practice grounds and an indoor cricket academy.

It is on the site of the recently demolished Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, which could hold around 50,000 spectators.

India, the world's top-ranked Test team, has more than a dozen stadiums capable of holding international cricket matches.

The completed stadium is expected to be the home of the Gujarat Lions, one of the eight teams in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Gujarat are also the current holders of the Ranji Trophy, India's state championship.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 WWE 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73bullet
2 Handball France down Norway to edge closer to last eightbullet
3 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber snap up F1 driverbullet

Sports

Courtside cameras at every NBA stadium capture shots, assists, rebounds, even the territory that a player covers
NBA Statistics make game more 'beautiful', says TV chief
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum played host to the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics
2024 Olympics Los Angeles eyes two-stadium opening ceremony
The Mercedes Formula One team named Valtteri Bottas as a new driver for 2017 on January 16, 2017
Valtteri Bottas New Formula One driver in five facts
UK skipper Alex Thomson, pictured in November 2016, is just 74.6 nautical miles behind, with less than 800 nm to go
Vendee Globe Thomson smashes speed mark to close on lead