Frida Hansdotter Swede wins floodlit Flachau slalom

She finished 0.58sec ahead of Norway's Nina Loeseth and has enjoyed plenty of success at Flachau.

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter competes in the second run of FIS World Cup Ladies Slalom race in Maribor on January 8, 2017 play

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter competes in the second run of FIS World Cup Ladies Slalom race in Maribor on January 8, 2017

(AFP/File)

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter recorded her first World Cup win in over a year by claiming victory under the lights in Tuesday's night-time slalom at a freezing Flachau.

Hansdotter built a healthy advantage on her opening run in Austria, where temperatures plunged close to minus-10 degrees Celsius, and survived a wobble on the second leg to hold off her rivals.

"I made a big mistake on the second run but I was able to regain my speed. It's great to be able to get those feelings back," said Hansdotter, whose last win had come at Lienz in December 2015.

It was a fourth career victory for Hansdotter -- last year's World Cup slalom champion -- although it has been a difficult season for the 31-year-old who had failed to finish on the podium prior to Sunday's third place in Maribor.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who is also top of the slalom standings this term, was in a tie for third place with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener at 0.78sec.

The American increased her lead over defending champion Lara Gut to 365 points after the Swiss straddled a gate on her first run.

