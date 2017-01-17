England forward George Kruis will be fit for the defending champions' Six Nations opener against France next month, the Saracens lock's club coach said Tuesday.

Mark McCall is confident a minor cheekbone fracture won't stop Kruis, a member of the England side that won last season's Six Nations with a Grand Slam, being available for the February 4 Twickenham clash.

And he even suggested Kruis could face Toulon in holders Saracens' European Champions Cup game on Saturday.

"George will definitely be available for England and there's a slight chance he'll be available this weekend," said McCall.

"He'll go and see a consultant this evening and hopefully we'll find out then. He's not far away so it's going to be that conversation and we'll be guided by the conversation.

"George is able to train now, it's not an injury that's preventing him from training, though obviously he's not doing contact until he's given the all-clear."

England will be without former captain Chris Robshaw for the whole of the Six Nations after the Harlequins flanker had shoulder surgery while fellow back-row forward Billy Vunipola, also of Saracens, will miss at least the opening rounds because of a knee problem.

Fellow loose forward James Haskell has only just been cleared following concussion while England's lengthy injury list also includes props Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler.

England coach Eddie Jones is due to name his squad for the Six Nations on Friday.