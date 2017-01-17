Saracens' European Champions Cup England's Kruis will be fit for France - club coach

And he even suggested Kruis could face Toulon in holders Saracens' European Champions Cup game on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's lock George Kruis wins a high ball during the international rugby union test match between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on December 3, 2016 play

England's lock George Kruis wins a high ball during the international rugby union test match between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on December 3, 2016

(AFP/File)

Top 14 Toulouse not taking Grenoble lightly
Saracens Defending champions equal European Cup record with Sale win
Dylan Hartley England's captain to learn Six Nations fate on Wednesday
Rugby Clermont into European Champions Cup quarters as Saracens draw

England forward George Kruis will be fit for the defending champions' Six Nations opener against France next month, the Saracens lock's club coach said Tuesday.

Mark McCall is confident a minor cheekbone fracture won't stop Kruis, a member of the England side that won last season's Six Nations with a Grand Slam, being available for the February 4 Twickenham clash.

And he even suggested Kruis could face Toulon in holders Saracens' European Champions Cup game on Saturday.

"George will definitely be available for England and there's a slight chance he'll be available this weekend," said McCall.

"He'll go and see a consultant this evening and hopefully we'll find out then. He's not far away so it's going to be that conversation and we'll be guided by the conversation.

"George is able to train now, it's not an injury that's preventing him from training, though obviously he's not doing contact until he's given the all-clear."

England will be without former captain Chris Robshaw for the whole of the Six Nations after the Harlequins flanker had shoulder surgery while fellow back-row forward Billy Vunipola, also of Saracens, will miss at least the opening rounds because of a knee problem.

Fellow loose forward James Haskell has only just been cleared following concussion while England's lengthy injury list also includes props Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler.

England coach Eddie Jones is due to name his squad for the Six Nations on Friday.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 WWE 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73bullet
2 Handball France down Norway to edge closer to last eightbullet
3 India starts building world's biggest cricket stadiumbullet

Sports

Germany's pivot Patrick Wiencek (Bottom) shoots against Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Manaf Alsaeed during the 25th IHF Men's World Championship 2017 Group C handball match Germany vs Saudi Arabia on January 17, 2017 at the Kindarena in Rouen
World Handball Championships Germany and Qatar surge into Worlds last 16
Sam Warburton has been replaced by Alun wyn Jones as Wales captain for the upcoming Six Nations Championship, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Warburton Howley hopes axed captain 'gets his mojo back'
Courtside cameras at every NBA stadium capture shots, assists, rebounds, even the territory that a player covers
NBA Statistics make game more 'beautiful', says TV chief
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum played host to the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics
2024 Olympics Los Angeles eyes two-stadium opening ceremony