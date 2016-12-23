Edwin Encarnacion :  Indians tie free agent to three-year deal

Edwin Encarnacion, one of the top names on Major League Baseball's free agent market, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, US media reported Thursday.

The Indians, who advanced to the World Series where they were beaten by the Chicago Cubs, are hoping the slugger will be the final piece of the puzzle.

The 33-year-old Encarnacion reportedly signed a three-year deal for $65 million and is expected to replace Mike Napoli at first base and designated hitter.

Encarnacion, a former third baseman, split time between first base and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays in recent years.

Encarnacion, of the Dominican Republic, was an all-star for the third time in four years in 2016. He tied for the American League lead with 127 RBIs and tied for third with 42 home runs. Encarnacion also batted .263.

The Indians, winners of the American League title this year, lost to Chicago in game seven of the World Series.