Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Edwin Encarnacion :  Indians tie free agent to three-year deal

Edwin Encarnacion Indians tie free agent to three-year deal

The 33-year-old Encarnacion reportedly signed a three-year deal for $65 million.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Edwin Encarnacion has signed a $65 million deal to join the Cleveland Indians for three years play

Edwin Encarnacion has signed a $65 million deal to join the Cleveland Indians for three years

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Baseball Three Takeaways from Blue Jays sweep against Rangers
Baseball Blue Jays claim walk-off win over Orioles in MLB
MLB Travis inspires Blue Jays, Giants edge Marlins
Blue Jays Blue Jays edge Orioles, Indians keep pace
MLB MLB: Blue Jays keep winning, Arrieta loses

Edwin Encarnacion, one of the top names on Major League Baseball's free agent market, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, US media reported Thursday.

The Indians, who advanced to the World Series where they were beaten by the Chicago Cubs, are hoping the slugger will be the final piece of the puzzle.

The 33-year-old Encarnacion reportedly signed a three-year deal for $65 million and is expected to replace Mike Napoli at first base and designated hitter.

Encarnacion, a former third baseman, split time between first base and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays in recent years.

Encarnacion, of the Dominican Republic, was an all-star for the third time in four years in 2016. He tied for the American League lead with 127 RBIs and tied for third with 42 home runs. Encarnacion also batted .263.

The Indians, winners of the American League title this year, lost to Chicago in game seven of the World Series.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2016 Notable sports deaths that happened this yearbullet
2 2018 Asian Games, Tokyo 2020 Old clashes with new as Indonesian...bullet
3 Pulse List 2016 5 sports scandals of the yearbullet

Sports

Russia backed out of hosting the biathlon World Cup after international protests over its doping record
Russia Country backs out of biathlon World Cup over doping storm
Slovenia's Tina Maze announced in October she was ending her skiing career due to lack of energy and motivation to continue competing
Tina Maze Ski champion confirms home retirement date
Quarterback Carson Wentz's 152-yard pass and a touchdown helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the New York Giants
NFL Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
Carmelo Anthony is harshly criticized in former coach George Karl's new memoir for lacking "commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy"
George Karl Former NBA coach rips 'user' Anthony in new book