Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Dale Earnhardt Jr :  US star NASCAR driver weds

Dale Earnhardt Jr US star NASCAR driver weds

The ceremony took place in front of friends and family as well as some of Earnhardt's rival racers in the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (L) and Amy Reimann, who announced their marriage January 1, 2017, are seen attending the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards in Las Vegas December 2, 2016 play

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (L) and Amy Reimann, who announced their marriage January 1, 2017, are seen attending the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards in Las Vegas December 2, 2016

(Getty/AFP/File)

NASCAR Matt Kenseth secures second win of season
Daytona 500 Hamlin pips Truex Jr. in photo finish
Denny Hamlin secures victory at wreck-filled Sprint Unlimited
NASCAR Edwards nudges Busch to win Toyota Owners 400
Dale Earnhardt Jr wins at Martinsville Speedway
Formula One Brad Keselowski Wins To Survive In The NASCAR's Chase For The Championship, Jimmie Johnson Eliminated
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Busch take out Can-Am Duels at Daytona
Justin Wilson IndyCar driver Justin Wilson dies aged 37
Sprint Cup Kevin Harvick wins, Jimmie Johnson eliminated at Dover
F1 Record-breaking Truex Jr. dominates Coca-Cola 600

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a second-generation star driver in America's most popular auto racing circuit, announced Sunday on Twitter he married long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve.

The ceremony took place in front of friends and family as well as some of Earnhardt's rival racers in the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

The two had dated since 2009 and announced their engagement in June 2015.

"Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners," Earnhardt tweeted.

Reimann, who changed her last name to Earnhardt on Twitter, acknowledged the nuptials only by tweeting: "I sure wish my husband would wake up! @DaleJr."

The wedding took place in North Carolina at Childress Vineyards, owned by NASCAR race team owner Richard Childress.

Other drivers attending included Danica Patrick, who posted on Instagram that she caught the bouquet, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex.

Earnhardt, who missed the last 18 races of the 2016 season after a concussion in a crash at Michigan, has been medically cleared to resume NASCAR competition when the 2017 campaign launches at next month's Daytona 500.

The 42-year-old American is the son of Dale Earnhardt Sr., the NASCAR legend who was killed in a crash at the 2001 Daytona 500. The elder Earnhardt won seven career NASCAR season crowns, matching Richard Petty and 2016 champion Jimmie Johnson for the all-time record.

Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 winner, has been selected NASCAR's most popular driver 14 years in a row from 2003-2016. He has 26 career triumphs, the most recent at Phoenix in 2015.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ronda Rousey Brazil's Nunes pummels Rousey in UFC title fightbullet
2 Isaiah Thomas NBA star scores career-high 52 as Celtics edge Heatbullet
3 NBA Curry's game-worn shoes sell for $30,000bullet

Sports

NHL players have been a staple in the Winter Olympics since 1998, with the league taking a two-week mid-season break to allow the players to represent their home countries
Hockey NHL still searching for Olympic answers
Bradley Wiggins became Britain's first Tour de France winner in 2012
Bradley Wiggins British cycling legend bows out
Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 18, 2016
NFL Buccaneers' Martin suspended, enters treatment
UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes faces off with Ronda Rousey in November 2016 after UFC 205 weigh-ins in preparation for their UFC 207 fight December 30, 2016
Ronda Rousey Nunes predicts win ahead of star's comeback fight