Cricket Warner smashes ton before lunch in Aussie run spree

It was also the first time a batsman has scored 100 in the first session of a Test match in Australia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australian batsman David Warner hits a rare century before lunch as the third Test against Pakistan starts, January 3, 2016 play

Australian batsman David Warner hits a rare century before lunch as the third Test against Pakistan starts, January 3, 2016

(AFP)

Cricket New Zealand Weigh workload worries ahead of ODI series
Cricket Fast, open race ahead for Sydney-Hobart
Ravichandran Ashwin Indian crowned cricketer of the year
Alastair Cook Is England cricket captain's goose cooked before Christmas?
Shahid Afridi Pakistan all-rounder says arrest of Indian fan 'shameful'
Alastair Cook England skipper as captain of ICC team of year
Cricket Indian bowlers check England surge in 5th Test
Cricket Rahul century powers India in fifth England Test
Cricket Australia lead Pakistan at dinner in day-night first Test
Alastair Cook England skipper dismisses captaincy talk after India mauling

David Warner became the first Australian since Donald Bradman to smash a century before lunch on the first day in a flying start to the third Test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

It was also the first time a batsman has scored 100 in the first session of a Test match in Australia, with Warner only the fourth Australian batsman to achieve the rare feat.

Don Bradman was the last to do so with 105 in Leeds in 1930 on his way to 334, with Victor Trumper hitting 103 in Manchester in 1902 and Charlie Macartney scoring 112 at Leeds in 1926.

The only other player to post a Test century before lunch on the first day of a Test was Pakistan's Majid Khan (108) against New Zealand in Karachi in 1976.

At lunch in Sydney after winning the toss, Australia were 126 without loss with Warner hurtling along on 100 off 78 balls with the more sedate Matthew Renshaw on 25 off 84 balls.

Warner raced out of the blocks with five boundaries in the first three overs and brought up the 50-run opening partnership off 49 balls.

His half-century came off 42 balls with 10 fours inside the opening hour and the century stand came off 126 balls in 93 minutes with Warner contributing 80.

Warner raised 18th Test century and third against Pakistan in 117 minutes and had hit 17 boundaries by lunch.

It eclipsed his previous fastest century at the Sydney Cricket Ground -- off 82 balls in last year's Test against the West Indies.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dale Earnhardt Jr US star NASCAR driver wedsbullet
2 Ronda Rousey Brazil's Nunes pummels Rousey in UFC title fightbullet
3 Isaiah Thomas NBA star scores career-high 52 as Celtics edge Heatbullet

Sports

Brazilian surfer Marcelo Luna has turned around a troubled upbringing to carve a career as a surfer
Marcelo Luna From troubled youth to giant waves
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Atlanta Hawks, seen in action during a NBA game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, in November 2016
NBA Atlanta's Hardaway, Portland's McCollum win with career highs
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings, as part of the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic, at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, on January 1
NHL Rookie Matthews lifts Leafs to outdoor win over Wings
A close-up of the shoes that Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors wore during their game against the New York Knicks, in Oakland, California, on December 15, 2016
NBA Curry's game-worn shoes sell for $30,000