Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Cricket :  New Zealand Weigh workload worries ahead of ODI series

Cricket New Zealand Weigh workload worries ahead of ODI series

From the high of winning a Test series against Pakistan in November the switch to the shorter game brought the New Zealanders sharply back to earth.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson is wary about the possibility of burnout with home series against Australia and South Africa to follow Monday's match against Bangladesh play

New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson is wary about the possibility of burnout with home series against Australia and South Africa to follow Monday's match against Bangladesh

(AFP/File)

Shahid Afridi Pakistan all-rounder says arrest of Indian fan 'shameful'
Alastair Cook England skipper dismisses captaincy talk after India mauling
Cricket Indian bowlers check England surge in 5th Test
Cricket Australia lead Pakistan at dinner in day-night first Test
Alastair Cook England skipper as captain of ICC team of year
Pulse List 2016 Notable sports deaths that happened this year
Test Series Rampaging India cricket team look to increase Cook's woes
Cricket Granite-tough Sri Lanka braced for South Africa tour
India Virat Kohli's side finish year as top-ranked Test side
Alastair Cook Is England cricket captain's goose cooked before Christmas?

New Zealand's desire for a confidence-boosting limited overs series against Bangladesh, starting on Monday, has been tempered by the need to ease the workloads of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

From the high of winning a Test series against Pakistan in November the switch to the shorter game brought the New Zealanders sharply back to earth early this month when hammered 3-0 by Australia.

The three ODIs against Bangladesh, which begin in Christ church on Boxing Day, offer a shot at redemption but coach Mike Hesson is wary about the possibility of burnout with home series against Australia and South Africa to follow.

"It's always a balancing act with guys that play all three forms, especially the bowlers," Hesson said Saturday, confirming Boult will sit out the last ODI, Southee will miss the three T20s that follow, and other players may also be rested.

Following the Australia drubbing, New Zealand resisted the urge for wholesale changes but did recall veterans Neil Broom and Luke Ronchi.

Only six players remain from the squad of 15 who took New Zealand to the World Cup final last year and although the side is rebuilding, selector Gavin Larsen said "it's very important that we do see improvements during the home summer".

With Ross Taylor sidelined following eye surgery, and Test gloveman BJ Watling not performing as expected in Australia, the selectors are looking to the experienced 33-year-old Broom and Ronchi, 35, to shore up the side.

It is nearly seven years since Broom last played an ODI for New Zealand, but at domestic level "he has an impressive strike-rate and obviously fills the number four role with Ross out injured", Larsen said.

Ronchi, who did play in the 2015 World Cup, is recalled after a string of low scores saw him dropped from the recent Australia series.

Bangladesh, at seven in the ODI rankings and three places below New Zealand, lost their rain-affected warm up game to a New Zealand XI by three wickets, but did find inspiration in the performance of 21-year-old pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

Mustafizur took two wickets in his first competitive match in five months following shoulder surgery while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan chimed in with 3-41.

Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim also showed himself in form with the bat, scoring 45 off 41 deliveries while Soumya Sarkar added 40 to Bangladesh's 245-8 off 43 overs.

Following the first ODI in Christchurch on Monday, the second and third matches will be played in Nelson on December 29 and 31 with three T20s and two Tests to follow.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tina Maze Ski champion confirms home retirement datebullet
2 Pulse List 2016 Notable sports deaths that happened this yearbullet
3 NFL Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spotbullet

Sports

The fleet for the 72nd edition of the Sydney to Hobart classic stands at 91 and includes the local favourite Wild Oats XI which has taken line honours eight times
Cricket Fast, open race ahead for Sydney-Hobart
Cleveland and Golden State renew their rivalry in their first meeting since last season's finals when LeBron James unleashed one of the NBA's greatest one-man efforts
NBA Champion Cavs host Warriors in NBA holiday treat
Edwin Encarnacion has signed a $65 million deal to join the Cleveland Indians for three years
Edwin Encarnacion Indians tie free agent to three-year deal
Russia backed out of hosting the biathlon World Cup after international protests over its doping record
Russia Country backs out of biathlon World Cup over doping storm