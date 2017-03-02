Colin Kaepernick Quarterback plans to opt out of NFL 49ers deal

The 29-year-old was due $16.9 million in salary and bonus payments this year on a deal that was reworked last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colin Kaepernick, pictured in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, will become a free agent play

Colin Kaepernick, pictured in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, will become a free agent

(GETTY/AFP/File)

American Football Raiders lose Carr as Texans, Falcons, Giants reach playoffs
Tom Brady Patriots' 'walking legend' seizes all-time NFL win mark
Kaepernick Athlete activists make voices heard
NFL Panthers lose again, Packers beaten in NFL
LeBron James NBA star speaks about standing for national anthem
Colin Kaepernick Kelly: Kaepernick shedding light on 'heinous' situation
NBA Kerr: Americans 'better be disgusted' by shootings
Colin Kaepernick 49ers quarterback Kaepernick receiving death threats
Brandon Marshall Broncos' linebacker kneels during national anthem in NFL
Colin Kaepernick Obama reacts to quarterback 's protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who drew global attention for kneeling during pre-game playings of the US national anthem, will opt out of his contract, his agents said Wednesday.

Kaepernick will become a free agent starting March 9, representatives Jeff Nalley and Sean Kiernan told all 32 NFL clubs, according to NFL television network and website reports.

Kaepernick, 29, was due $16.9 million in salary and bonus payments this year on a deal that was reworked last year and originally meant to keep him with the team through 2020.

Kneeling rather than standing during "The Star-Spangled Banner" throughout the season as a way of protesting racial inequality brought Kaepernick complaints and support.

On the field, he began the season as a reserve to Blaine Gabbert before returning to the starter's role on October 16 against Buffalo.

The 49ers promptly lost nine games in a row and 10 of 11 overall to finish the season with the NFL's second-worst record at 2-14.

Kaepernick could still return to the 49ers next season, having met last week with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and new general manager John Lynch.

"I would characterize it as just a really positive discussion," Lynch said.

"The evaluation process is still very much fluid. We've only been on the job a couple of weeks, and I can tell you we both very much enjoyed being around Colin, and he seems like he's in a real good place."

NFL general managers and coaches are expected to have more spending money than they did a year ago, with the NFL Network reporting Wednesday the salary cap for each club for the 2017 campaign will be $167 million, a $12 million jump over last year and a $47 million rise from 2012.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Formula One Russia extends Sochi F1 Grand Prix deal to 2025bullet
2 2022 Commonwealth Games South Africa committed to hosting gamesbullet
3 NBA Leonard leads Spurs, Pelicans stop Pistonsbullet

Sports

Germany's Nico Rosberg insisted he had no regrets over his shock decision to retire at just 31
Nico Rosberg Powerful new cars make drivers 'gladiators', says retired champion
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors in action against the Miami Heat in January 2017
Kevin Durant Warriors star out 'indefinitely' after ligament sprain
Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 28, 2017 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the second day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season
Formula One Raikkonen fastest as Hamilton battles physical toll
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko (R) visit the Academy of Biathlon in Krasnoyarsk on March 1, 2017.
Vladimir Putin Russia's president pledges 'independent' anti-doping system