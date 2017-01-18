Chris Paul NBA All-Star out for 8 weeks due to Thumb surgery

Paul was injured in the second quarter of the Clippers' 120-98 victory over Oklahoma City when he collided with Russell Westbrook.

Injured Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul is expected to be out of action for 17 to 26 games play

Injured Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul is expected to be out of action for 17 to 26 games

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul will have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be sidelined six to eight weeks, the NBA team said Tuesday.

Paul was injured in the second quarter of the Clippers' 120-98 victory over Oklahoma City when he collided with Thunder star Russell Westbrook. The initial diagnosis was a sprained thumb, but an MRI exam on Tuesday revealed the more serious injury.

If the timeline for his return is accurate, he will miss 17 to 26 games.

Paul, a nine-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds this season and leads the NBA with 2.25 steals per game.

Paul's 2015-16 season ended when he suffered a broken right hand in the first round of the playoffs against Portland.

Raymond Felton started several games at point guard when Paul was sidelined earlier this season, and Wesley Johnson and Jamal Crawford also started games in Paul's absence.

The Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday before setting off on a three-game road trip that takes them to Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

