British Cycling Under-fire Sky boss Brailsford defends methods

Team Sky director Sir Dave Brailsford gives a press conference at the team's hotel on the second rest day of the 2016 Tour de France cycling race on July 19, 2016 in Hilterfingen, Switzerland play

Team Sky director Sir Dave Brailsford gives a press conference at the team's hotel on the second rest day of the 2016 Tour de France cycling race on July 19, 2016 in Hilterfingen, Switzerland

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford launched a strong defence of his methods on Wednesday as the independent review into the culture of British Cycling nears a conclusion.

The probe followed allegations made against Shane Sutton, who last April resigned from his position as British Cycling technical director over claims of discrimination which he continues to deny.

Sutton was the right-hand man to Brailsford, British Cycling performance director until April 2014, as Great Britain won eight gold medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

Brailsford has not been immune to criticism from individuals who have contributed to the report, but the Team Sky chief insists he ensured the highest of standards.

"What I would imagine is that people who feel wronged will shout about it," Brailsford said.

"Listen, I'm demanding. I'm uncompromising in trying to achieve performance.

"But I don't think I was vindictive, I don't think I was biased, I don't think I was malicious. I don't think I treated people wrongly."

Brailsford became British Cycling performance director in 2003 and masterminded a British revolution on the bike.

He added: "We started off as a British team who were second rate, nowhere in the world, attitude of gallant losers and all of the rest of it... And we thought actually 'why can't we be the best in the world?'

"And to be the best in the world, you have to set some standards. You've got to have some ambition.

"And then you've got to be pretty full on in terms of making sure those standards are achieved.

"That's not to say that you personalise or be vindictive or malicious. But you do have standards.

"And I am uncompromising, I know that. Some people can cope with that environment, and some people can't.

"And those who can't - it's not a judgement but they shouldn't be in it."

