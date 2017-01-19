Australian Open Pliskova continues impressive march

The towering Czech star dished out a 6-0, 6-2 lesson to hapless Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after beating Russia's Anna Blinkova in their Australian Open second round match, in Melbourne, on January 19, 2017 play

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after beating Russia's Anna Blinkova in their Australian Open second round match, in Melbourne, on January 19, 2017

(AFP)

Impressive fifth seed Karolina Pliskova continued her march through the Australian Open on Thursday, storming into the third round with another straight-sets thrashing.

The towering Czech star dished out a 6-0, 6-2 lesson to hapless Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova and will next meet either 31st seed Yulia Putintseva or Jelena Ostapenko.

If she gets through that round, as form suggests she will, a potential quarter-final against third seed Agnieszka Radwanska will be within her sights.

Pliskova, who broke through last year in making the US Open final, losing to Angelique Kerber, has been keen to play down her chances at the opening Grand Slam of the year.

But winning the lead-up Brisbane International and two ominous victories at Melbourne Park so far suggest she is hot property.

"I'm excited to be in the third round again," she said. "It's always good to be in the zone but I think it can still get better. I had a good off-season and I am prepared."

Blinkova, in her Grand Slam debut aged only 18 and ranked 189 in the world, never stood a chance in warm sunshine on Margaret Court Arena.

It was her first match against a top 10 opponent and she was out of her depth, struggling with her first serve and her returning.

Power server Pliskova gave no ground and raced through the first set in just 25 minutes, with Blinkova winning only 12 points.

Ranked at a career-high five in the world, the tall and tattooed 24-year-old was in no mood to give an inch and romped 4-0 in front in the second set before Blinkova finally held serve.

She raised her arm in the air and got huge cheers from the crowd, and then held serve for a second time before Pliskova wrapped up a routine victory.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cricket Mushfiqur Bangladesh blow for second New Zealand Testbullet
2 WWE 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73bullet
3 American Football Brutal workout injuries highlight US college...bullet

Sports

Steven Nyman of the US jumps during the men's second downhill practice of the FIS Ski Alpine World Cup, at the Hahnenkamm ski run in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on January 18, 2017
Racing Kitzbuehel set for showcase downhill
Sri Lanka's batsman and captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during their second Test match against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, on January 5, 2017
Cricket Sri Lanka eager to hit back after dismal South Africa Test series
Bahrain's Mohamed Merza Salman (L) defends against Denmark'back Mikkel Hansen during their World Championship match on January 18, 2017 in Paris
World Handball Championship Olympic champs Denmark struggle past Bahrain
Phil Mickelson will ends a 3 1/2-month layoff since he shared eighth in the Safeway Open, pictured in October 2016
PGA CareerBuilder Challenge Mickelson begins comeback in California desert