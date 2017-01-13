Allen Iverson Hall of Famer heads three-a-side league

The three-on-three competition is the brainchild of hip hop icon Ice Cube.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Basketball player Allen Iverson speaks during a press conference announcing the launch of the BIG3, a new, professional 3-on-3 basketball league, on January 11, 2017 in New York City play

Basketball player Allen Iverson speaks during a press conference announcing the launch of the BIG3, a new, professional 3-on-3 basketball league, on January 11, 2017 in New York City

(Getty/AFP/File)

NBA Lebron James leads all-star ballotting with over 1m votes
NBA London trip just the ticket for Nuggets
Derrick Rose NBA star fined $200,000 over Knicks no-show
Laureus Awards Bolt, Farah, Thompson among 2017 nominees
NBA Timberwolves halt red-hot Rockets' win streak
NBA Harden plays down MVP talk after latest NBA triple, Cavaliers downed
NBA Westbrook's Thunder roll over Bulls, Davis paces Pelicans
Jordan Clarkson Lakers guard fined $15,000 by NBA for swipe at Dragic
NBA Evolution of 3-point shots sparks record scoring
NBA Grizzlies hold off Jazz, Warriors rebound from loss

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has been recruited to coach and play in a new three-a-side basketball league due to launch this year aimed at giving veteran NBA stars a new lease of life.

Iverson is the biggest name to sign up for the eight-team Big3 tournament, which will be staged in different cities across the United States from June 24.

The three-on-three competition is the brainchild of hip hop icon Ice Cube. Other former NBA players including Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis and Jermaine O'Neal have also signed up to play.

Ice Cube is also hoping to lure the recently retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant to play in the league.

"The summer is boring," Ice Cube was quoted in reports as saying. "There's nothing on."

The league will feature an innovative format, with games being a straight contest for the first team to reach 60 points. No play clocks will be used.

Games will also include four-point baskets.

The league will be open to all players aged 30 or older.

Iverson said he was looking forward to putting together his five-man squad.

"Putting my squad together, I'm going to have to use my basketball brain and figure that out," he was quoted by the New York Times as saying.

"You've got to have someone to handle the rock. You've got to have someone to protect the rim. You've got to have a scorer."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Argentina Mudslide wipes out Dakar ninth stagebullet
2 British Cycling Under-fire Sky boss Brailsford defends methodsbullet
3 Doping Three Chinese weightlifters stripped of 2008 Olympic goldbullet

Sports

Azhar Ali's Pakistan team will need to win their five-match ODI series against Australia to enhance their chances of qualifying directly for the 2019 World Cup
World Cup Pakistan, Windies in 2019 scramble
Toronto will host the world's leading sports science conference focusing on parasport in 2017.
Scientific Award IPC opens nominations for 2017
San Diego Chargers fans will lose their team to Los Angeles
San Diego Chargers NFL club confirm move to Los Angeles
Stephane Peterhansel (pictured during Stage 8) now leads Sebastien Loeb in the overall Dakar standings by 5min 50sec
Dakar Rally 'Good Samaritan' Peterhansel gets stage win