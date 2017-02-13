There are no more unbeaten side in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after leaders Plateau United were beaten 2-1 away at Akwa United.

Plateau United had gone unbeaten in the first seven games of the 2017 NPFL season, winning five games and drawing two.

The Kennedy Boboye led side, however, fell to a 2-1 loss at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, February 12 by hosts, Akwa United in a Matchday eight tie.

Christian Pyagbara rounded up Plateau United goalkeeper to put Akwa United in the lead in the sixth minute.

In the 50th minute, the Promise Keepers doubled their lead through Ibrahim Alhassan before Chima Ndukwu tried to stage a Plateau United comeback with a 60th goal.

Akwa United, however, held on to their lead to grab all the three points.

Despite their lead, Plateau United are still on top of the NPFL table with 17 points while the win took Akwa United to 14th.

Matchday 8 results

Lobi Stars FC 0 - 0 Katsina Utd

Niger Tornadoes 1 - 0 Enyimba International FC

Akwa United FC 2 - 1 Plateau United

El-Kanemi Warriors FC 3 - 0 Gombe United FC

Nasarawa United FC 3 - 1 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 2 - 2 ABS