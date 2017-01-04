NHL Blue Jackets eye history with 16th straight win

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and Nick Foligno added a third-period goal in the win.

  • Published:
Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers skates the puck through the defense of Jack Johnson and Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets play

Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers skates the puck through the defense of Jack Johnson and Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets

(GETTY/AFP)

NHL NHL: Predators win opening game, Flyers soar
Hockey Penguins open with win, Rangers beat Islanders in NHL
NHL Canadiens, Predators rock League with blockbuster trade
NHL Toronto Maple Leafs score big with top Draft pick
Blue Jackets end Sabres' winning streak
NHL Red Wings move closer to play-offs, Oilers hammer Canucks
NHL Canucks shock Kings, Rangers book play-off spot
Penguins seal play-off spot, Rangers lose again

The Columbus Blue Jackets inched closer to NHL history Tuesday, notching their 16th consecutive victory 3-1 over the Edmonton Oilers.

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and Nick Foligno added a third-period goal in the win, which put the Blue Jackets one victory away from tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for most successive NHL victories.

Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves and extended his win streak to 14 games.

The Blue Jackets struck first when Atkinson scored 1:12 into the first power play of the night after Jesse Puljujarvi was called for holding on Jack Johnson.

Atkinson collected a feed from Zach Werenski in the high slot and rebounded the puck in off an Oilers defenseman with 7:28 left in the opening period.

Edmonton equalized 5:39 into the second when Patrick Maroon fed Oscar Klefbom, who was entering the zone with speed. Klefbom fired from high between the circles for his sixth goal of the season.

Less than five minutes later, 1:49 into the Jackets' second power play of the night, Brandon Saad sent a cross-zone pass to Karlsson, whose shot from the right circle found the net.

The goal marked Karlsson's first career power-play goal. Karlsson was filling in on the second power play unit for Brandon Dubinsky, who fought Maroon earlier and was serving the resulting penalty.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to...bullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star turned down audacious £257m Chinese bidbullet
3 Oscar Record signing lands in Shanghai to join SIPGbullet

Sports

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe (R) has thrown his support behind a new team event spearheaded by Usain Bolt, pictured together during the 2016 International Association of Athletics Federations gala
Sebastian Coe Athletics chief says sport must innovate, backs new Bolt event
Pakistan batsmen Azhar Ali (L) and Younis Khan (R) shake hands during their partnership against Australia during the second day of the third cricket Test match in Sydney
Test Series Pakistan in trouble after Australia declare
Jason Day kicks off 2017 ranked number one in the world, and hopes his painstaking rehab of a back injury keeps him at the top
US PGA Tour Day hopes shorter swing leads to long spell of success
Senior cyclist Robert Marchand attributes his enduring fitness to lifestyle, including a healthy diet and no smoking
Robert Marchand French cyclist sets the pace at 105