NFL Cowboys' Garrett takes coaching honor

Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys was named coach of the year, a first for him and the third such honor for the Cowboys

Jason Garrett, who guided a young Dallas Cowboys team to the best regular-season record in the NFL, was named coach of the year by the Professional Football Writers of America on Thursday.

The coach of the year honor was a first for Garrett and the third for the Cowboys, whose legendary coach Tom Landry was the PFWA's first honoree in 1966.

Garrett's Cowboys overcame the pre-season loss to injury of veteran quarterback Tony Romo, with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and first-year running back Ezekiel Elliott propelling the club to a franchise-best 11 straight wins in the regular season.

The Cowboys won the NFC East division and were top seeds in the conference, but were ousted from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers.

The PFWA named Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie, who guided the Raiders back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, top executive of 2016.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was named the assistant coach of the year by the media panel.

Shanahan is widely expected to be tapped as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, although he can't formally agree a deal with them until the Falcons' playoff run is over. They take on Green Bay in the NFC title game on Sunday, with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

