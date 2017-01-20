Monte Carlo Stage scrapped after Paddon crash

Organisers said one spectator who was taking pictures as Paddon approached, was badly injured in the accident.

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard take the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard take the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017

The opening special of the Monte Carlo Rally was abandoned Thursday after an accident involving New Zealand's Hayden Paddon in his Hyundai i20.

Paddon was fourth to start the opening event of this year's world championship, but lost control of his vehicle on a slippery left-hand bend in the final third of the special 21.25km stage from Entrevaux to Ubraye.

Organisers said one spectator who was taking pictures as Paddon approached, was badly injured in the accident, which occurred on icy roads.

The spectator, who sources said was a Spaniard aged 50, was airlifted to hospital in nearby Nice after suffering a suspected heart acttack.

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon speaks before the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017 play

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon speaks before the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017

Television images showed his car ended up on its side but also that Paddon and co-driver John Kennard had escaped unhurt.

Earlier, quadruple world champion Sebastien Ogier had lost 0.7sec to Hyundai's Belgian driver Thierry Neuville.

Other drivers already on the course or yet to start had their special scrapped and will receive an average time following the second special.

Following the accident, the cars headed off in convoy to start special stage 2 from 2200 GMT between Bayons and Breziers.

